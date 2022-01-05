Who bought property in Henry County?

compiled by Susan DeVilder

Muriel Francis to Richard and Heather Ward, Lot 1 and 2 of Block 14 in the Original Town and Village of Woodhull located in the county of Henry and State of Illinois, $110,000

Jesse and Katrina Corgan to Anita and Don Molander, 440 Avon Ct., Colona, $210,000

Connie Jo Flowers and Daniel E. Weber to Tom and Rose Weber, L.P., rural route, Osco Township, $261,000

Larry Luallen to Hannah Garrett, 351 East Park St., Woodhull, $65,000

Paul Porter Jr. to Teresa A. Jagers, 1014 Madison Ave., Kewanee, $59,500

Connie Jo Flowers and Daniel E. Weber to Chamberlain Farm LLC, Rural Route, Geneseo, $1,109,500

Joshua and Elizabeth Tully to Jonathan and Sarah Anderson, 429 E. 1st St., Geneseo, $294,000

Delois and Daniel Basfield to Billy Williams, 700 E. 7th St., Kewanee, $23,000

Brenda Galli to Colin Nowak and Emily Nielsen, 538 Payson St., Kewanee, $80,000

Noe Guerrero to Placido Moran, 632 E. 9th St., Kewanee, $13,500

Mitchell and Jennifer Mehaffy to Russell and Debra Ford, 202 Maple St., Cambridge, $240,000

Deer Valley Properties, LLC to William Ernst and Stacy Weeks, 7 Cottonwood Lane, Colona, $175,000

William E. Hartsock and Sandra I. Jones to Joel and Vickie Conrad, 50 acres +/- in Section 10 Township 17 North Range 2 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Geneseo, $250,000

Matthew Parsons to Victoria Coutts, 9322 Quarry Rd., Colona, $25,000

Stewardship Homes Midwest LLC to Francisco Pena, 318 Warren St., Colona, $95,000

Fickling Family LLC to Mark and Karen DeDecker, rural route, Cambridge, $177,000

Jeffrey and Barbara Duburg to William Gore, 421 Ridge Dr., Cambridge, $345,000

Michael and Linda Noyd to Kayleigh Hutchinson, 104 N. 2nd St. Cambridge, $122,000

Christine Kearney to James and Kimberly DeSutter, vacant farmland in Section 22, $550,000

Penny Galvin to Erika Gutierrez and Lauren Claus, 100 Amber Lane, Geneseo, $128,500

Anderson Group Construction, Inc. to Brad and Michele Barry, 605 Stonebridge Blvd., Colona, $15,000

Nancy Gillespie to Shelli Sauer, 136 W. Mill St., Kewanee, $48,500

Richard and Debra Mallery to William Murphy, 544 Midland Dr., Kewanee, $200,000

Anthony Harker and David Harker to Troy and Erin Clementz, 27225 N. 570th Ave., Kewanee, $125,000

Everett and Dawn Schnowske to Steve Gusman and Mary Armstrong, Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Block 13 in the Town of Atkinson, Henry County, Illinois, $205,000

Melinda Garretts, Estate of Loran Anderson, to Rodney and Johnna Olson, 3.75 acres in Andover Township, Andover, $30,000

James Hogue and William Hogue to Jay Falk, farm ground, Geneseo, $212,000

Adam and Hailey Kern to Charlene Mugrage and Sherry Mugrage, 241 Pin Oak Dr., Geneseo, $242,500

Donald Blakesmith and Denise Dolan to Jonathan and Blythe Hughes, 81 US Hwy 150, Alpha, $149,500

Jonathan and Blythe Hughes to Candi Johnson, 208 East A St., Alpha, $85,000

Jerry Lee and Jeri Swearingen and Brenda Kuffel to Andrew Slusser, 500 W. Prospect St., Kewanee, $55,000

Wendy Mahannah- Anderson to Josephine Swanson, 412 SW 5th Ave., Galva, $112,000

Alvin and Phyllis Hepner to Michele Hepner, 28809 E. State Rd., Kewanee, $70,000

Robert and Theresa Ricketts to Nathan and Rebecca Bloch, Lot 4 of Hazelwood West, a Subdivision located in the East half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 18 North Range 2, East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $259,000

Russell and Debra Ford to Bryan and Janee DeLoose, Lot Two (2) of Rustic Lake Estate, Second Addition located in the South half of Section 33, Township North Range 2 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $270,000

Barbara Nurmi to Jenna Drouin, 403 W. Palace Row, Geneseo, $153,000

Bart and Sara Reed to Edgar and Nancy Haskill, 13271 2250th Ave, Geneseo, $590,000

James and Jeanne Hartsock to M&A Management, LLC, 1459 Gorman Dr., Geneseo, $575,000

Eileen and Vernon Engels to Timothy and Robin O’Connor, 716 N. Lexington Ave., Kewanee, $21,000

Cari Brotherton to Esther Anderson, 312 N. Center Ave., Galva, $28,000

Kyle and Ashley Morey to Michael Smith and Ashley Crider, 417 E. Main St., Geneseo, $192,000

LInnea Meadows, Sandra Brock, Jeanine Kuster to Watermark LLC, 7211 County HIghway 5, Kewanee, $1,536,000

Eugene Hutchison to Richard Verheecke, a tract of land lying in the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 17 North Range 2 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $167,000

Richard Verheecke to Tyler and Hilary Junes, 31 acres in Edford Township, $210,000

Stephen McGarvey to Natalie Collins, 832 David St., Kewanee, $119,000

Robert and Kimberly Yaklich to Doyle and Kaylene Kropf, a part of the south half of Section 12, Township 18 North Range 5 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois $1,036,500