Health Department reminds residents of In Office Covid-19 testing and vaccination services

staff writer

The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management remind area residents that Covid-19 Testing & Vaccinations are available at the Health Department’s Kewanee First Choice Healthcare location, 110 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee.

Covid Testing is available by “Appointment” and on a “Walk-In” basis at the Health Department’s First Choice Healthcare location at 110 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee. However, residents should keep in mind that appointments are strongly recommended to prohibit extended wait times.

For those seeking “Symptomatic Testing,” you should call your healthcare provider or schedule an appointment with the Health Department’s First Choice Healthcare Provider by calling (309) 852-5272.

For those seeking “Asymptomatic Testing” you may call for an appointment at our First Choice Healthcare Kewanee location by calling (309) 852-5272.

Covid Vaccination Services offering Moderna Vaccine to those 18 years of age and older seeking a 1st, 2nd, or 3rd Dose for Immunocompromised, and Boosters is available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30am-3:30pm on a “Walk-In” basis at the Kewanee location. No appointment is necessary.