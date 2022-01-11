Geneseo Chamber announces leadership and 100-Year Anniversary

Claudia Loucks

Adam Minard, owner/operator of Sweet Peas Grill & Bar in Geneseo, has been named president of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce 2022 Executive Leadership Committee. Other executive committee members are Ben Young, Nash Bean Ford & Brown LLC; Shelly Hickerson, Blackhawk Bank & Trust; Bethany Winkleman, past president, Bethany Winkleman State Farm Agency; and Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber.

Also serving on the Chamber’s Board of Directors are Julie Bauman, Hammond-Henry Hospital; April Davis, Central Bank; Amy DeFauw, Katsch Boutique; Mark Grywacheski, Quad Cities Investment Group; Christina Heald, Musical Memories; JoAnn Hollenkamp, City of Geneseo; Katie Kutsunis, GWK Enterprises; Joe Mowen, Northside Elementary School; Catherine Rothschild CPA PC; Andy Thurman, Geneseo Park District.

In addition to announcing the leadership of the Chamber, Zack Sullivan also noted the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Geneseo Chamber and said the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce was established in 1922 by the Geneseo Kiwanis Club and local business leaders.

Tentative plans are for an anniversary celebration in June.

Sullivan explained the Chamber was organized for the purposes of supporting both the business community, and the Geneseo community at large.

He citied noteworthy projects undertaken by the Geneseo Chamber in 1922 included marking trails through Geneseo, backing an exhibition baseball game, sponsoring the celebration of a anew route between Geneseo and East Moline, establishing a Community Christmas Tree and creating a “Good fellow” fund that provided Christmas baskets, clothing and food to local families in need.

Sullivan said, “The Geneseo Chamber continues its missions of Supporting Geneseo’s business community and the overall Geneseo community. Several Geneseo Chamber sponsored events in 2022 will have a throwback theme to honor the Geneseo’s 100th year anniversary in 2022.”

“The 2022 Geneseo Chamber membership drive is currently underway and any business interested in joining the Geneseo Chamber and supporting its mission of advancing commerce and tourism in Geneseo is encouraged to contact the Geneseo Chamber at 309-944-2686 to learn more about membership benefits,” Sullivan added.

For any additional information, call the Chamber office at 309-944-2686.