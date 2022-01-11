Geneseo girls roll matches against Sterling, Moline

Geneseo Girls' bowling rolled their way to victory in two January matches. to

Geneseo v. Sterling January 6

The Lady Leafs soundly defeated the Sterling ladies on Geneseo's home at Lees Lanes. Varsity ended the night with 2918 to Sterling's 2486.

Top Varsity went to Madison Holevoet with a 614, and 234 best game. Allyson Ford brought home a series 521, game 192, Sarah Lawrence 457 series, 170 game, Allison States 445 series, 166 game, Katelyn Durnell 442 series 176 game, and Chloe Beil 439 series and 166 game.

Junior Varsity beat Sterling JV 2058 to 1586. Best series went to Paige Swain with 387, and best game to Tessa Wilebski with a 142.

Geneseo v. Moline January 10

Geneseo took their show on the road to beat Moline on their home lanes. Geneseo varsity won 2562 to 2384. Best series went to Allyson Ford, 473, game 171, Sarah Lawrence, series 466, best overall game of 183, Katelyn Durnell, series 420, game 174, Katelynn Emerick series 415, game 165, Chloe Beil, series 411, game 145, and Allison States, series 377, game 154.

The junior varsity also beat Moline 1891 to 1073, with Moline only playing three girls. Best series went to Tessa Wilebski with a 436, and best game went to Nola Travis with a 166.