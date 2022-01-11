Hammond-Henry Long Term Care earns 5 star rating

staff writer

(Geneseo, IL- January 2022 – Hammond-Henry Hospital Long Term Care Living Center (LTC) has been recognized as a Five-Star facility by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This marks a decade of being awarded this high honor. CMS is part of the Department of Health and Human Services and created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help families and caregivers compare nursing homes.

Based on recent health inspections and compliant investigations, an overall rating is given for each nursing home, and a separate rating for additional areas of operation, including health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Hours of care provided on average by nursing staff and how well nursing homes care for their residents’ physical and clinical needs are also included in the rating.

Gladys Hulting became a resident of the Long Term Care Living Center almost six years ago. She states, “I have been content here. I came here to be comfortable and I have received good care. I thank the staff for all that they do for me.” Hulting’s daughter, Gail Hutchinson, remembers that when the time came to choose a long-term care home for her mother, she reflected on the good comments she had heard from friends that had used the facility. Hutchinson stated, “I think she had done enough laundry, cooking, and cleaning throughout her years that when the time came, she was ready to give those activities up in exchange for relaxation and peace of mind that she would be well cared for...Hammond-Henry Long Term Care was the first place we considered.” Hutchinson also commented on the size of the facility. She continued, “I appreciate that LTC is small enough to provide personal attention from so many of the caring staff and workers. My mom loves to visit and enjoys getting to know the staff as they help her through the day. LTC is also a large enough facility to provide many activities and opportunities for those who wish to partake.

CMS decides their rulings by using regular inspections and data compiled from nearly 800 Illinois long-term care facilities serving approximately 100,000 residents. Less than ten percent (10%) of the facilities achieve five-star status each year.