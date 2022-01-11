Holiday Lighting winners announced in Atkinson

Claudia Loucks

Winners in the annual Atkinson Village Holiday Lighting Contest were announced at the regular meeting of the Village Board on Monday, Jan. 3. The top three winners receive village gift certificate for their efforts.

First place winner is Brenda Lotridge, $75 village gift certificate; Ed Coble, second place, $50 gift certificate; and Jason Burton, third place, $25 gift certificate.

In other business, the board approved paying the final invoice of $141.51 to Bruner, Cooper & Zuck, Inc., Engineers, Bettendorf, for their work on the village sanitary sewer project.

Board members also approved paying Community Funding & Planning, Stockton, $10,000 for their work on the sanitary sewer extension.

Work on the project was complete in December at an estimated cost of $800,000, and the village still expects to receive a final grant payment of $35,464 from the Economic Development Administration for the sewer extension on U.S. Route 6.

The board also authorized Dan Pepin of Community Funding & Planning, Stockton, to move forward with the loan application to the IEPA for the water meter project.