Seniors - Having trouble paying Real Estate taxes? New program may help

The State of Illinois offers a property tax program for senior citizens:

Senior Citizens Real Estate Tax Deferral program allows qualified senior citizens to elect to defer all or part of the property taxes and special assessments on their principal residence. The property taxes and special assessments do not become due until after the death of the property owner or when the real estate is sold or no longer qualifies. A lien is placed on the property and interest is assessed at six percent simple interest rate per year. You must fill out an application each year by March 1st for the taxes that will be paid in that year.

This program is through the Illinois Department of Revenue and is not the same as the Senior Citizen Assessment Freeze or Senior Citizen Exception.

Who is eligible?

To qualify for the program you must be 65 years of age or older by June 1, 2021.

Have a total household income of no more than $55,000.

Have lived in the property or other qualifying property for at least three years,

Own the property, or share joint ownership with your spouse, or be the sole beneficiary, or you and your spouse be the sole beneficiaries of a land trust

Have no unpaid property taxes and special assessments on the property.

For complete eligibility requirements and specific instructions, please contact the Henry County Treasurer at (309) 937-3576.

Applications are available at the Henry County Treasurer's office located in the courthouse in Cambridge. You can also call the office at (309) 937-3576 to have an application mailed to you.

Applications must be filed on or before March 1, 2022 with the Henry County Treasurer.