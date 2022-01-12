Galva receives grant for intercom at Jr./Sr. High

Carol Townsend

The board approved a school maintenance project matching grant. The Galva district was awarded a matching grant to put in a new intercom system for the Galva Junior-Senior High School. The project should not cost more than $25,000 and the district only pays half. Superintendent Joe Becker said that the district’s maintenance employees will do part of the work.

The project is very much needed as the intercoms and clocks have not worked this school year. The project will include outside speakers and will have certain features that will be beneficial in case of an emergency.

Superintendent Becker reported that the cafeteria windows and one classroom of new windows are in at the Elementary School. He said the crew will be back on Spring break and the remainder will be done this summer. He also reported that the Junior Senior High will also get new windows this summer.

“It is such an improvement” stated Becker. He commented on how nice it was to have ventilation in the building.

The board approved an engagement letter to Gorenz and Associates for their 2022 audit.

The board reviewed the ANCRA (Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act) policy from the Illinois General Assembly as board members are mandated reporters.

The board approved the employment of Alan Gardiner-Atkinson as the Play director.

There was no parent, visitor or union comment at Monday nights meeting.

Board member Andrew Larson was absent from the meeting.