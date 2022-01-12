News Briefs

staff writer

Red Cross offers incentives for donating in January

On Thursday, January 6, the American Red Cross held a blood drive at the First United Methodist Church in Geneseo. Due to the extreme cold, there were several missed appointments but those who came were treated to donuts from The Donut Shop.

The Red Cross has announced that there is a critical shortage of blood and hopes that donors will soon return to their previous level of donating regularly. In order to increase donations, the American Red Cross and the NFL are partnering to invite football fans and blood donors to donate blood by January 31. Those who donate blood will have their names entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Donors will also be entered in the "Big Game at Home Package", which includes an in-home theater package to watch the Super Bowl. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, please call 800-733-2767 or download the American Red Cross App.

Black Hawk offers GED, ESL classes beginning Jan. 19

Black Hawk College offers Adult Education GED® and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes at no cost to students who qualify. Day and evening GED® and evening ESL classes will begin Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the Community Education Center in Kewanee. All classes will be a mix of in-person and remote/online instruction.

For GED® classes, students can choose from:

Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon

Monday and Wednesday from 4:30-7 p.m.

Tuesday from 2-4:30 p.m.

ESL classes will meet Monday-Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m.

Students first must register and take a test to determine their reading levels. All registration and testing must be done in-person and is by appointment only. To schedule a registration and testing appointment, call 309-854-1875.

Bloodmobile in Galva

The Red Cross Bloodmobile was held at the First United Methodist Church in Galva on January 4th. A total of 29 people came and 25 pints were collected.

The following signed the sheets to release their names: Annette Smith, Chet Travis, Pat Foster, Rebecca Gearhart, Warren Schulz, Mark Nelson, Ethan Ely and Cal Venema.

Henry County Republicans to meet

Saturday, January 15 ~Meeting of Henry County Republicans at 9 am at Cambridge Community & Youth Center, 407 N West Street in Cambridge. Meeting will focus on petitions for the June 28 Primary and the upcoming Henry County Lincoln Day Brunch.

Republican candidates are needed for precinct committee person in many areas of Henry County as well as members of the Henry County Board and several county wide offices.

The annual fundraiser will be held on Saturday, January 29 at Lavender Crest Winery with keynote speaker Congressman Darin LaHood. Beginning in 2022 LaHood will represent much of Henry County. Tickets are $50 per person and can be reserved by contacting Jan Weber at 309-714-1617. Advance reservations at encouraged. The brunch fundraiser begins at 10 am and all announced Republican candidates are invited to attend and share their campaign message.

Everyone who supports the Republican Party and conservative views in Henry County are welcome to attend the Saturday meeting and the fundraiser