Who sold property in Henry County in January?

compiled by Susan DeVilder

Property Transfers 12-28 to 1-6

Estela Martinez to Jose Jesus Paredes, 706 E 4th St., Kewanee, $10,000

Richard Tyler to SellNow Iowa, LLC, 323 West Exchange St., Geneseo, $50,000

Jose and Maria Pereda to Ana Macias, 127 E. Division St., Kewanee, $100,000

Martin VanderArk to Huffman Land LLC, The Northeast Quarter and the North One-half of the Southeast Quarter in the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 14 North, Range 4 of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $2,617,000

James Gerard to Nathan and Elizabeth Ray, Parcel One: West half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 5 East of the Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois. The West half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, EXCEPt that part lying south of the road: and the west half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 1, all being in Township 15 North, Range 5 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, situated in Henry County in the State of Illinois. Parcel Two: The Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 2, T15N, R5E of the 4th P.M., Henry County, Illinois, EXCEPT a part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 2 T15N, R5E of the 4th P.M., Henry County, Illinois, $850,000

Kathleen McDonald to Anna Dybro and Noah Forbes, 12596 E.200th, Orion, $195,000

Katrina Browning to Calvin Kruse, 607 W. Court St.,Cambridge, $80,000

Stephanie and Nicholas Hixson to Justin and Crystal Lobdell, 62 Sunny HIll Dr., Orion, $155,000

Quiet Capital, LLC to Bharath Ashok, Lot Six and the East 34 feet of Lot Seven in Block 25 in J.W.’s Horn’s Addition, located in the Village of Woodhull situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois, $89,000

Joshua and Kari Elmer to Schwager Consultants, LLC, 644 E. Wells St., Geneseo, $76,000

Shawn and Jennifer Rohrig to Shannon Swanson, 29 S.W. 9th Ave., Galva, $73,000

Benjamin Morck, Jennifer Morck, Kelly Morck to JS & KG, Inc., 224 East McClure St., Kewanee, $21,000

Elizabeth Wolf to Grant Colgan, 208 W. Railroad St., Annawan, $60,000

Norman Anderson and Carrie Seiboldt to Cameron Meyer, Lot 3 and a part of Lots 1 and 2 in the Subdivision of the Southwest Quarter of Secton 23 and also a part of Lot 3 of the Subdivision of a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 23, all in the Township 14 North, Range 3 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $789,000

BK3J Inc. to Nomad Properties LLC, 1045 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo, $350,000

Farmers National Bank to Karl Miller, 22293 North 3000th Ave., Prophetstown, $230,000

Iowa Jard Corporation to Stephen and Cheryl Swanson, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 13, T14N, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $1,344,000

Jennifer Genung and Sean Genung to Matthew and Amanda Johnston, 17064 Osco Rd., Osco, $68,000

Paul VanDeVelde to Jay’s Place, LLC, 315 E. 3rd St., Kewanee, $75,000

Joseph Moutz to Nancy Snyder, 637 Beach St. South, Kewanee, $72,000

Gayle Ouart and Michael Ouart to Frederick Murphy Jr., 601 Payson St., Kewanee, $40,000

Cruz Juarez and Shelli Sauer to Dion and Nicole Moore, 1216 Lake St., Kewanee, $80,000

Leta Petty to Jesus Fernandez, 328 Whitney Ave, Kewanee, $50,000

Marvin VanderArk, Richard Blauw Jr., Timothy DenDulk to Alan Ehnle, farmland, Kewanee, $560,000

Marvin VanderArk ,Richard Blauw Jr., Timothy DenDulk to William and Tami Dobbels, a tract of land located in a part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, a part of the Southeast Quarter Of Section 4 and also a part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 9, all in the T15N of R5E of the 4th P.M., Henry County, Illinois, $359,000

Quad City Bank& Trust to Drew Sieben, a tract of land located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 20 and the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 3,East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $1,382,000

Dustin Bigelow and Antionette Marquez to Gary and Mirsada Erlandson, Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Fractional Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian in Henry County, Illinois,$185,000

Fertile Lands, LLC to Curtis and Bethany Lowe, the South half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 2 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian situated in the County of Henry, in the State of Illinois, $930,000

Bruce and Patricia Dennison to David and Lisa Dennison, 826 Sunset Dr., Kewanee, $133,000

Cathy Jordan to Kelly Atchison and Trudy Atchison, Lot Six and the North half of Lot Seven in Block 4 of Peterson’s Addition in the Village of Alpha, situated in theTownship of Oxford, in the County of Henry in the state of Illinois, $80,000

Trina Huene to Matthew Wilkins, 203 N. Park, Alpha, $27,500

Donna Hudson Page to Nathan and Elizabeth Ray, 11636 Illinois Highway 78, Kewanee, $385,000

Donald Kerner to Calmer Corn Heads, Inc., the South 47 acres of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 15 North, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, excepting that part of the South half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27 in Henry County, Illinois, $400,000

Daniel and Lisa DeReu to Tonya Brown LLC., 108 E. Exchange St., Atkinson, $128,000

Diana Jean Bush and Stephen Doubet to Ann Thuline, the East One-half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 14 North, Range 4 East of the 4th Principal Meridian situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois $1,160,000

Michael Adams to Gerald and Connie Westefer, 1108 Knox St., Kewanee, $25,000

Jerry and Teresa Moore to Tiffany Simmons, 510 Dwight St.,Kewanee, $76,000

Brenton and Claire Bartelt to Kevin and Connie Vogt, 777 S. Stewart St.,Geneseo, $180,000

Rita O’Dell and Rhonda Porter to Patrick Robinson, vacant land, part of the West half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 2 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian in Henry County, Illinois, $26,000