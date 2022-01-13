Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

January 25, 2017

Sarah Fink, Steven Lenertz and Brinton Vincent have been selected to attend the J. Kyle Braid Leadership Training Ranch in Colorado this summer. They will share their experience with four alternates Erica Nimrick, Jasmine Beam and Chase Maertens.

Cambridge Main Street held their 8th Annual Auction Sunday, January 14 at Stenzel’s Collectors Hall in downtown Cambridge. A total of $7,529.50 was raised through cash donations and the auction.

Mark Johnson, president of BankORION in Cambridge, presents a check to Deb VanDeWoestyne, Cambridge Main Street program manager for their annual dues. several membership options for businesses and residents. Businesses start at $100, while residents can join for as little as $10 and students can join for only $1.

Three people who are currently members of the Cambridge Village Board were nominated by the Peoples Party to seek reelection during the caucus Monday, Jan 22, at the Cambridge Community Hall. Dick Burns, Dale Doubler and Grady Usrey were selected to run for the three open seats.

25 Years Ago

January 23, 1997

Cambridge Social Club, will host a Valentine dance for Cambridge children in sixth, seventh and eighth grades on Saturday, February 15 from 6 tov 9 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and cost $3 per person which covers entrance to the dance, one hot dog or slice of pizza and a can of

poop. Music and games will be provided and the dance will be adult supervised through all parents are invited to attend the dance.

Winners of the Illinois Pork Producers Association “Very Important Pork Promoter” awards will be presented at the Illinois Pork Expo, Thursday, February6 at the Hotel Pere Marquette in Peoria. Mike and Diane Edmund, pork producers from Lynn Center, are the 1997 winners of the Distinguished Service Award, for recognition as dedicated, enthusiastic leaders providing extra effort and service to the organization.

Alex Owen holds a snowball on Friday, January 17. Frigid temperatures and several inches of snowfall prompted Alex’s parents, Tobi and Chris Thompson of Cambridge to bundle him up until he was barely visible in his warm winter clothes.

Thomas White of Osco, a senior in music at Trinity International University has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. He is a graduate of Orion High School.

50 Years Ago

January 27, 1972

Effective February 1 Mrs. Henry Muller will assume her duties as new head librarian of the Cambridge Township Library, with Mrs. Virgil Sundberg as assistant librarian. Mrs. Muller is filling the position recently vacated by the retirement of Miss Ruth Rosenstine.

Mrs. Carol Bumann is the new managing editor of the Cambridge Chronicle and Mrs. Vivian Boberg is the news editor. Both are Cambridge residents.

Mrs. Anna Nelson entertained friends in her home Tuesday, Jan. 18. The occasion was a farewell party given in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Blaine Harris who are moving to California.

The Cambridge Explorer Scouts will canvass the town Wednesday, Feb 2 selling tickets to a chili supper to be sponsored by the group. Proceeds will go toward their annual trip to Florida.

100 Years Ago

January 26, 1922

The Cambridge Livestock Association shipped a carload of hogs to Peoria Monday and Arthur Sandburg accompanied the shipment.

Mrs. Ed Hallgren spent the later part of the week with relatives and friends in Galva.

All parties having say ice coupons left over from last year are requested to bring their to the office and get credit Kellogg & Arthoma Cambridge.

Miss Dorothy Grant left Saturday for a visit with relatives and friends in Davenport.