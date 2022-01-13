Bustos: Henry Co. took in more than $1.4 billion in emergency funding, loans

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos recently stopped at the offices of the Henry County Republic to talk about her service to the residents of Henry County.

Bustos represents the 17th Congressional District, which includes all of Henry County. She is a member of the Democrat party and a member of the majority party in Congress.

Congresswoman Bustos is proud of her role in passing the American Rescue Plan Act, and the funding that it has brought home to her district, which includes Henry County.

Individual communities received grants from the ARPA totaling $400 Million in Henry County. The County received $9.4 Million for use on infrastructure, broadband and assistance to businesses. Local communities also were recipients of funding as well.

Kewanee $1,677,000

Geneseo $ 800,000

Galva $ 310,000

Cambridge $ 260,000

Orion $ 220,000

Andover benefitted with a $1.7 million loan and a $250,000 grant to improve drinking water infrastructure from the Water and Waste Water Disposal Loans and Grants programs.

Local fire departments received $204,000 in grants from the Department of Homeland Security Assistance to Firefighter's Grant program.

The Housing Authority of Henry County received $131,000 in grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Family Self-Sufficiency Program, as well as $139,000 in USA+DA funding for Rebuilding Together Henry County.

Henry County was also beneficiary of up to $1.15 billion in loans and grants to expand broadband in rural areas of the county thru the ReConnect Program, as announced by a joint appearance of Cong. Bustos and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack at Hammond Henry Hospital earlier this year.

Cong. Bustos has decided not to run for her seat in 2022.