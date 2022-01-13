Geneseo Council reviews 10 years of City growth.

The Geneseo City Council met Tuesday January 10th. Craig Arnold was absent.

Building Inspector Rick Mills brought a study of the last 10 years of building in Geneseo. Between 2010 and 2011, an average of 6 building permits have been issued per year. A period of higher issued permits occurred between 2014 and 2017. During this time period, multiple apartment complexes were built.

During the same time period, expansions of the Hospital, First United Methodist Church, and the construction of Caseys, the park pool, and Geneseo Library also occurred. In 2019, Bear Development built 40 units of apartments, and Liberty Village built the Memory Care facility. 2020 brought the O'Reilly's store on Route 6. Bear Development began more apartment complexes in 2021 and Springfield Armory began their North Facility.

Discussion began regarding what kind of construction would be most beneficial for Geneseo. City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp stated that city representatives were working to direct new businesses considering Geneseo to consider developing the north end, near the High School and the Hospital. She felt restaurants would do very well in that area, although most prefer the I-80 corridor. Alderman Bob James also commented on the large volume of traffic headed along Route 82 going north towards Wolf Road, agreeing with Hollenkamp that restaurants would do well in that area, catering to people leaving the hospital or high school for lunch or dinner, and that additional development would follow restaurants.

Also discussed was the lack of affordable housing in the $150,000 to $200,000 range for young families. Economical lots are hard to come by for those interested in building.

In other business, City Treasurer, Jamie Matthews reviewed the City's finances, showing that expenses are slightly under budget, and revenues slightly above. After bond payments, the City ended the year in a good position, and thanked all parties for their continued work.