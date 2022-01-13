Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

January 24, 2007

Tom Hartman, who served as Galva mayor from 1999 to 2003, will seek the city’s highest seat again after he was nominated Monday night by the People’s Party of Galva for election as mayor in April 17 election.

John and Paula Gingrich have enjoyed family time again with their children Meghan, Rachel, Sarah and Hannah while John’s visiting Galva during a military leave from Iraq.

It may have been cold and icy outside, but a nice crowd was warmed to the sounds of Hammer and Pick, the featured performers at the Jan. 13 coffeehouse by the Galva Arts Council. Hammer and Pick which includes members Jon Wagner, John Heasley and Jan Sams, was followed by several performers to the GAC stage.

The Galva Lions Club recently donated $500 to Abilities Plus in Kewanee. The donation will be used to buy needed items for the residential program. Galva Lions club member Steve Johnson presented the check to Abilities Plus Executive Director Carol Blake.

25 Years Ago

January 22, 1997

Road crews were kept very busy last week as large snowfalls and bone chilling temperatures forced the cancellation of many activities. According to Illinois Department of Transportation Public Address Officer Dick Adorjan, 78,000 pounds of salt were used in Illinois to improve road conditions. He also noted that approximately $1.2 million was spent each day in fighting the latest winter storm.

Governor Jim Edgar approaches the Steeple Building during Old Settlers Days last September. Edgar gave the opening remarks for the parade from the second floor balcony of the Steeple Building.

Marvin Watters and Gene Wallin were recently named the Business Persons of the Year in Alwood. Watters is the executive vice president/secretary to the board for Farmers State Bank of Western Illinois and Wallin and his wife Alice are owners and directors of Peterson-Wallin Knox funeral homes in Alpha and Woodhull.

The Galva Woman’s Club made donations to the Galva Food Pantry and Abilties Plus on Tuesday, Jan, 14 at First United Methodist Church in Galva. Presenting a check for $177 to Food Pantry director Pete VanDeVelde is club member Mary Norbom and presenting a check for $25 to Kate Cromien of Abilities Plus is Dorothy Nelson.

50 Years Ago

January 27, 1972

Galva’s biggest race was held in the Armory on Tuesday night. Area cub scouts and their fathers completed in the annual Pinewood Derby. Trophy winners in the annual Cub Scout Pinewood Derby display the awards they earned with their cars Tuesday night. They are Todd Prowant, tied for third; Bob Lewis, first; Mark Ericson, second and Jon Cummingham tied for third.

Bobby Lewis took first in the overall competition at the annual Cub Scout Pinewood Derby held at the Armory Tuesday night. His car proved to be the fastest of the field. John Holt displays the trophy and car which took first for the best appearing at the Pinewood Derby on Tuesday. John and his father built the car from a kit.

New class officers for the second semester were elected recently at Galva High School they are freshman vice president Debbie Anderson, sophomore secretary Shelia Cromion, and freshman secretary Nancy Hulding. Junior vice president Judy Good, senior secretary Ann VanDelde, junior secretary Carol Sawickis and junior president Terry Swanson.

The Wahnka Camp Fire Girls elected officers at their meeting Monday afternoon. President is Darcey Kendall, secretary is Beth King, treasurer is Becky Lewis and reporters are Cheryl Carlson and Dawn Hoakstrom.

100 Years Ago

January 26, 1922

Thirty-five members of the Junior Class of the Galva High School were entertained Friday evening at the town hall, south of the city. The party was chaperoned by Misses Lulu Bathelder and Ruth Funk and E. I. Mccormick. Dancing and games furnished the evenings amusement. Refreshments were served.

High School Football team of which John Beals is Captain met recently and elected Fred Swanson as manager for the coming year.

The Merry Milkmaid is the name of the operetta to be given by the Glee Club in early February, under the direction of Miss Nelson, the music teacher.

We are hopping we can get another effective pitcher to complete the grade quartet of sluggers.