Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Jan. 17, 1997

It’s at the same location but Central Bank’s Route 6 branch has a new look and a new name. After six months of construction a ribbon cutting was held to officially mark the project’s completion.

Most freshmen will admit the transition from middle school to high school can be rough, but, for some adapting is nearly impossible. Haugse would like to counterbalance the struggles some face by hosting a jump-start academy for qualifying incoming ninth graders.

25 Years Ago

Jan. 17, 1997

Bitter, bitter cold. January certainly is here. Temperatures dipped below zero with high winds last weekend and a return performance Wednesday and Thursday. Earlier in the week street crews were preparing for another round of plowing, people were flocking to grocery stores and students were skeptical of homework assigned for Thursday.

Approximately 20 more raffle tickets need to be sold for the Geneseo Shakespeare Festival in order to hold the drawing.

50 Years Ago

Jan. 13, 1972

The nine-member board of directors of Farmers National Bank was re-elected during the annual stockholders meeting Tuesday. Members are Herbert Bergen, Peter Doering, G.E.Hulting, Emil Klingler, Jr., Kenneth Mecum, Willard Nelson, Roy Ruxton, Harry Snodgrass, and Rolland Lindsey.

Two farms submitted the low bids to repair most of the locks on the Hennepin Canal totaling about, $659,000.

100 Years Ago

Jan. 13, 1922

Geneseo Salvage Company wish to announce the opening of their salesroom for your inspection. Used and wrecked automobiles. These carry a written guarantee, same as a new one. 1920 Ford Sedan with lots of extras $425. 1920 Ford 5 pass. in A1 condition $275.

The fur season is open and there will be a large demand for fur this year with good market prices. Get ready and do your trapping. I am prepared to buy all the fur get and give you the full market price for it.