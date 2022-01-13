Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

January 25, 2007

Several teachers were hired at the Orion school board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 17. The board hired Sylvia Rodts as the half time Spanish teacher at Orion High School. Also hired Sharon Hart for six hours a week beyond the hours in her contract. Bryce Palar was hired as the head baseball coach at Orion High School. .Board members hired two coaches for Orion Middle School. Wade Weber will work with the track teams and Kevin Parker will assist with the wrestling program.

Rod Ward of Orion was recently named “Fireman of the Year” at the annual Orion Fireman’s Christmas party held Saturday, Dec. 9 at Stooges Saloon. Presenting the award is Fire Chief Larry Anderson. Ward has been a member of the volunteer fire department for 35 years, and resides in Orion with his wife, Helen.

Orion graduate Becky Rehn drained a three-point shot to help ignite an 8-0 run early in Augustana College’s game with North Central on Saturday, Jan. 20 in Rock Island.

Jonathon Schultz of Orion waves the white NFC North Division Champions flag at Soldier Field on Sunday, Jan 14, as the Chicago Bears take the field just before playing the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of playoff action. Working in the Bear’s promotions department, Schultz has been a flag runner at every home game this year. He is a junior at Augustana College, Rock Island and the son of Rev. Dave and Candice Schultz of Orion.

25 Years Ago

January 23, 1997

Thirteen Orion High School students were recently announced by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) to be 1997-98 Illinois State Scholars. Selection of State Scholars is based on a combination of their test scores and their class rank at the end of their junior year. Those receiving the award included, Troy Johnson, James Cartwright, Joe Dohrn, Joe Girotti, Chad Kent, Zak Cordik, Sarah Leader, Matt Mears, Larissa Miller, Aaron Patton, Lisa Reeh, Amanda Strombeck and Anna Trego.

Larry Miller, principal of Orion High School. Submitted his letter of retirement to the district school board on Wednesday, January 22. He will retire at the end of the 1999 school year.

Nancy Armstrong, a senior at Orion High School, has been selected for All-State Honor Choir, which will perform in Peoria next week. Membership in the Honors Choir is the highest award a student vocalist can receive.

Mike Roegiers, sales representative for Co-op Gas and Oil Company of Osco, presents a $154 check o Orion FFA President Corey Finch and FFA Advisor Cindy Bartlow Ag instructor at Orion High School. The check was the result of a promotional incentive program for Hasten an ethylated seed oil corn biproduct used for enhancing the performances of many different herbicides. Under the special promotional the manufacturer, Wilfarm, offered area FFA groups 15 cents per gallon sold through area co-ops.

50 Years Ago

January 27, 1972

Conrad Wilson, Coal Valley, Carl Kunert, Orion and Robert Schroeder of Orion were elected to three year terms on the board of directors of the Osco-Western Farmers Mutual Fire &

Lightning Insurance Co. during the 96th annual meeting of the policy holders held Tuesday afternoon in the Coulter Insurance office here.

Debra Gould, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Gould, Ophiem, was named to the dean’s list for scholastic achievement at Western Illinois University.

On January 15, 1972, ten members of the Orion Chapter, FFA Livestock Judging team journeyed to Illinois State University for the purpose of competing in the State Duroc judging contest. Three Orion boys, Jeff Dahl, Kevin Fransen and John Nilsson, tied for second place out of nearly 300 individuals competing from all over Illinois.

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lindell arrived home Saturday after spending a few days vacation in the Dallas, Texas area.

100 Years Ago

January 27, 1922

Miss Lucille Bailey spent Sunday with Miss Essie Clark at Vermont, Ill.

Coal Valley coal at 29 cents per bushel, delivered. Ekstadt Lumber.

Theodore Axelson in a fall on a slippery walk last Friday, sustained a badly dislocated shoulder.

The Royal Neighbors will have a miscellaneous sale Tuesday evening, Feb. 8 at Wayne’s Hall. Remember the date.