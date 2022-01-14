Geneseo School Board locks in favorable bond rate for Vocational Center

The Geneseo School Board met Thursday January 13.

Tim Gronski, Chief School Business Official presented the news that the District had secured a favorable rate for the construction bonds for the proposed Vocational Center. Gronski cited they had secured a 2.1% rate on the $4 million bond. "I think it was done at the right time. The rates are only going to go up," observed Gronski.

The Vocational Center should go out for bids during Spring Break.

The three year proposed calendars were presented to the Board for approval. Diane Olson made it evident that she would vote against a school year that began while 4-H participants might have to choose between taking their projects to the State Fair and attending school, as the first week of school on the proposed calendars conflicts with the Fair. "These kids shouldn't have to choose" remarked Olson.

The proposed calendars were rejected by a 1-1-6 vote. Kyle Ganson was the lone yes vote, and Bill Menendez abstaining, as he was attending remotely and was having trouble catching all the discussion. Barry Snodgrass, Heather DeBrock, Diane Olson, Karen Urick, and Kane Causemaker voted no. Dr. Brumbaugh stated that he would revise the calendars, and bring them back at the February meeting. Kyle Ganson suggested a parent survey regarding the conflict. Barry Snodgrass reminded the Board that such an event was an excused absence in the past.

The Board adjourned to Executive Session. Upon returning, the Board announced they would be seeking a part-time Vocational Teacher, and that the job would be advertised through usual channels.