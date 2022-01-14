Midwest Best Detail opens in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

Making a better life for himself and becoming part of the community is what prompted Scott Freeman to launch his own business, Midwest Best Detail, located behind Tower Rental at 1000 West Main St., U.S. Route 6, Geneseo.

Freeman previously lived in Kewanee and did car detailing at Crowe Auto Group in Kewanee before moving to Geneseo.

He began detailing vehicles after regular hours in an effort “to make extra cash,” he said. “Then my business took off, and that’s when I started doing mobile car detailing the Chicago area, where I would go to the person’s house and do the detail work . I went up there for two summers and something told me I needed to go full time on my own….If I was ever going to get a better life I knew it would be best for me to become an entrepreneur and be on my own.”

After moving to Geneseo, Freeman worked at Crowe Ford in Geneseo and continued to work on his own after hours and on weekends.

He said, “I decided to go full time on my own. Some friends knew about this shop space available and they told me about it. It has everything I need for my business, a waiting room, bathroom area, and three bays in the shop.”

Midwest Best Detail offers vehicle detailing and Freeman said he can do “pretty much anything, from cars, trucks, SUV’s, motorcycles, semi trucks, boats to campers.” “I wanted to make a better life for myself and I believe I have found a way to do that with my business,” Freeman said.

He also shared that he is not operating his own business just for himself…”I am a father figure to Jayzen, 10. I have known him since he was just over a year old and I have been a father figure to him for nine years. He lives in Kewanee and comes to work with me at the shop sometimes. My whole reason for doing this is to benefit him down the road.”

“I know if you want something, you have to work for it,” Freeman added.

When asked about the biggest hurdle he had to overcome in launching his own business, he said, “It was the way I look, I have a lot of tattoos and some people are judgmental, and the fact that I am not from this area is also a big obstacle. When people get to know me, everything changes; I am a genuine, straight forward honest person.”

Midwest Best Detail is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. n Saturday. Appointments can be made by calling 309-883-6426 or by visiting midwestbestdetail.com.