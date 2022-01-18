Henry County's COVID cases up 10.4%; Illinois cases plummet 11%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 207,203 new cases. That's down 11% from the previous week's tally of 232,889 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 5.8% from the week before, with 5,438,242 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 3.81% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 39 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many counties did not report during data during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, disrupting the latest week's statistics. That data is being compared to a week with backlogged cases and deaths from the New Year's holiday weekend. Week-to-week comparisons are skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Henry County reported 925 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 838 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,375 cases and 99 deaths.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 19 counties, with the best declines in Cook County, with 69,479 cases from 95,907 a week earlier; in Will County, with 9,959 cases from 12,450; and in DuPage County, with 14,715 cases from 17,063.

Illinois ranked 21st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 73.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 74.6%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Illinois reported administering another 404,051 vaccine doses, including 117,646 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 267,405 vaccine doses, including 51,114 first doses. In all, Illinois reported it has administered 20,473,069 total doses.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Logan County with 3,386 cases per 100,000 per week; Calhoun County with 3,355; and Montgomery County with 3,217. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 69,479 cases; DuPage County, with 14,715 cases; and Lake County, with 10,748. Weekly case counts rose in 83 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Vermilion, LaSalle and Christian counties.

In Illinois, 738 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 540 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,589,640 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 31,532 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 65,699,947 people have tested positive and 850,605 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Jan. 16.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 8,226

The week before that: 8,368

Four weeks ago: 5,050

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 203,221

The week before that: 185,954

Four weeks ago: 90,739

Hospitals in 41 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 35 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 43 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.