MIVA to host "Gather to Grow" wellness event

The public is invited to an evening of health and wellness at Central Schoolhouse in Geneseo, presented by MIVA, to meet local therapy and healing providers and tour the new Central Schoolhouse Inn. MIVA is determined to bring more awareness to the importance of mental health and wellbeing and to highlight the support that can be found within our community. Tickets are available for purchase at: Gather to Grow : Eventbrite

At this event you will meet an amazing group of local therapists and healers offering nurturing and supportive wellness care: such as healthy eating, Reiki, equine therapy, chiropractic care, and more. Discover a wide variety of practices and services available in our community to aid you on your personal journey of self-care and healing.

Participating Service Providers:

Megan Sundeen, Founder of Sundance for Our Soldiers

Elissa Heitzler, owner of Harte Healing

Tina Hernandez, NOSH Geneseo

Dr. Crystal J. Strode, Vibrant Health Chiropractic

Mindy Malave, Certified USUI Reiki Master Teacher & Intuitive

Amy Balensiefen, owner Central Schoolhouse Inn Historic Bed and Breakfast

MIVA is a lifestyle brand located on the first floor of the Cellar Building on State Street in Geneseo. MIVA carries products that align with their values (connecting to nature, preserving the planet, offering sustainable & ethical shopping choices, and practicing self-care)