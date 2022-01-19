Henry County Fair Queen runner up in state wide competition

Mindy Carls

Miss Henry County Fair Katie Noyd finished in the top five at the state pageant on Sunday, Jan. 16.

A resident of Andover, she was one of 71 candidates in the Miss Illinois County Fair contest at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield. Noyd was named one of the top 15 finalists, and then fourth runner up.

“She has represented Henry County with such confidence, elegance and beauty,” Henry County pageant director Kelli Patton said. “We loved every minute of watching her sparkle this weekend.”

Addisyn Calloni, Miss Perry County, was named the 2022 Miss Illinois County Fair; Miss McHenry County Grace Markovitz, first runner up; Miss Effingham County Kaylee Phillips, second runner up; Miss Warren County Rachel Williams, third runner up, and Miss Washington County Laney Renth, People’s Choice.

Alyssa Gellarneau, Miss Lake County Fair, won the Ruby Crum Award presented by the pageant officials and crew to a young woman demonstrating love and consideration.

After the 15 finalists were announced, their scores from the preliminary sessions were erased and they competed on Sunday evening for five judges in all phases.

Judging was based on personal interview, 35 percent; stage presence, 15 percent; beauty and physique, 20 percent, and speech and communications, 30 percent.

Brianna Ulmer, Miss Bond County, won the interview award; Sara DeGroot, Miss Cass County, stage presence; Layni Andrews, Miss Lawrence County, beauty and physique, and Hannah Davis, Miss Menard County, communication skills.

Onstage questions asked to the top 15 finalists were:

“As a student, do you feel students are capable of achieving the same education in a classroom compared to remote learning?

“With the minimum wage rising to $12 an hour, why do you think there is a shortage of workers?

“How does the impact of urbanization on rural communities impact the agriculture industry?”

As an employee of the state, the Illinois County Fair queen is the host of the Illinois State Fair and Duquoin State Fair this summer. She travels to county fairs and speaks to the Illinois House and Senate.