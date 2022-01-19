Who bought and sold real estate in Henry County?

compiled by Susan DeVilder

Terrance and Mary Meier to Chistopher and Julie Moore, 27023 Ebenezer Rd., Geneseo, $175,000

LaVerne and Penelope Carlson to Dustin Woolley, 1313 4th St., Orion, $75,000

Alvin Bengtson to Roger Bengtson, 24 acres in Geneseo Township, the North 797 feet of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 3 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $173,000

Hype Rental Inc., to Ryan Blume and Casidy Tavares, 210 W. 5th St., Kewanee, $55,000

Steven and Alicia Thompson to Ashly and Garrison Page, 316 S. Ridge St., Cambridge, $215,000

Sandra Wenthold to Jonathan Wenthold, 18875 E. 2050 St., Atkinson, $225,000

Rose Mary Hocking to Sara and Adam Brondyke, Lot 5 of Rustic Acres, a Subdivision located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 2 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, situated in the County of Henry, in the State of Illinois, $157,000

Orville and Jill Carpenter to Christopher and Lindsay Robinson, 540 W. North St., Geneseo, $190,000

HEB, Inc. to Terry Yelm, 115. E. Church St.,314 Tenney St., 604 S. Main St., Kewanee, $150,000

Robert VerHeecke to David Williams, 305 W. 4th St., Kewanee, $20,000

Silver Ash Properties, LL to Midland South, LLC, 620 Midland Dr., Kewanee, $575,000

Lance and Glenda Rettig to Jeffrey and Lyn Patterson, 408 North West 4th St,. Galva, $105,000

Marian Root to Kathleen Teichman, Lot Twenty-three in Block Fourteen in Reese Gardens, a Subdivision of a part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in the City of Colona, f/k/a, the City of Green Rock, situated in the County of Henry, in the State of Illinois, $60,000

Elizabeth Niziolek to Terrence and Jessica Campbell, 29898 N. 2700th Ave., Tampico, $350,000

Robert and Judith Specht to Jonathon and Ashley Ebert, vacant land, Geneseo, $180,000

Vernon and Patricia Mariman to JF Edwards Construction Co., a part of Lot 8 in the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 3 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois. A tract of land located in a part of Lot 9 in the Subdivision of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range Three East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois

Green State Credit Union to Justin Wright, 716 6th St., Colona, $120,000

Joseph Warner to Julie Warner and Jerry Allan Warner Jr., 1798 E. 2600 St., Kewanee, $7,500

Elizabeth Gradert to Brian and Kari DeBrock, the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, all in Township 16 North, Range 4 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, containing 120 acres, more or less, situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois, $372,000

Douglas Johnson to Marion and Aliza Calmer, 348 W. 3rd Ave., Woodhull, $29,000

James Bainbridge/ Mary Rosalie Bainbridge to James Bainbridge, 481 East 4th St., Woodhull, $33,000

Bryan and Janee DeLoose to Sean and Rylee Pratt, 104 Rustic Lake Dr., Colona, $288,000

Douglas and Darla Peterson to Calmer Farms LLC., 82.22 acres, farmland, Henry County, Illinois, $1,172,000