Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Jan. 26, 2007

Movie Magic, Classic Treasures, Fiesta Mexicana, City Hall, Geneseo Public Library, Abbey Carpet, IDC Tech Center-the list of empty or soon-to-be-empty downtown buildings reads like a roll call of the dead for the city and business leaders.

In the photography world, the days of darkrooms and film canisters have given way to the computer terminals and memory cards of the digital age. Geneseo's newest business. Galarium. helps to provide services to the ever-growing cadre of digital photographers.

25 Years Ago

January 24, 1997

Mike Breidenstein, a science teacher at Rock Island High School, took a variety of animals Barb Nelson’s second grade class at Southwest Elementary School on Wednesday.

Senior high youths in the Geneseo school district are invited to a Super Bowl Sunday party on Sunday at the Geneseo community Center. The event, hosted by the Geneseo Ministerial Association, will open at 5 pm.

50 Years Ago

Jan. 20, 1972

Geneseo Women of the Moose met Thursday evening and it was announced that the annual pancake breakfast will be March 12. Two women were elected to membership. A $15 donation was made to the March of Dimes.

Organ and piano duets was the program for Music club Monday evening at the home of Mrs. Donald Olmsted. Those on the program were Mesdames William Bean, Thomas Bohmker. W C. Brokaw, Dale Sieben and Olmst

100 Years Ago

Jan. 20, 1922

The taxpayers of Geneseo ought to be satisfied, if not glad, because of the condition of the city’s finances as reported by Mayor Charles G. Davis. To have a balance of $12,000 at the end of the year speaks well of the Mayor and Aldermen.

The following resolution authorizing purchase of Atkinson property was adopted Dec. 31, 1921. Whereas the present school grounds of the Geneseo Township High School have been for some time past and are now wholly inadequate as recreation.