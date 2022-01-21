Henry County libraries awarded $80,000

Henry County libraries received additional American Rescue Plan funds in 2021, for the purposes of responding to the Covid pandemic. In total almost $6 million was distributed by Jesse White, Secretary of State's office. White is the State Librarian.

Funding also was distributed through the Library Services and Technology Act.

Grants were awarded under three categories:

Bouncing Back from the Pandemic - Developing Resources for the Local Workforce: Projects focusing on providing essential resources so job seekers can access employment services and training.

Projects focusing on providing essential resources so job seekers can access employment services and training. Expanding Digital Inclusion - Transforming Library Services: Projects focusing on restoring services and enhancing digital inclusion , focusing on circulating digital hotspots, laptops and other devices to support pandemic recovery.

Projects focusing on restoring services and enhancing digital inclusion , focusing on circulating digital hotspots, laptops and other devices to support pandemic recovery. On the Road to Recovery: Transforming Library Spaces: Project focusing on academic, public, school and special libraries to prioritize health and safety, focusing on the restoration of library's capacity to operate and offer clean, safe spaces.

Local libraries receiving these funds are :