Annawan's Kent Broadbent to exhibit work at ISU gallery

The abstract expressionist works of artist Kent Broadbent will be featured from January 14 through February 18 in an exhibition at the McLean County Arts Center, 601 N. East St. in Bloomington, Ill. There will be a reception with the artist on February 18 from 5 to 6 p.m. for members only and from 6 to 8 p.m. for the general public.

Broadbent’s interest in art, which began when he was 12 years old, was fostered and supported by his mother. He attended Illinois State University, where he majored in psychology and continued to paint. His art took a back seat in his life until a cancer diagnosis in 2010 led him to turn to art with a renewed energy.

During the last five years, Broadbent has worked exclusively in cold wax and oil, and he loves the unique depth and richness that the medium provides. He has won numerous awards for his work, and his paintings are on permanent display in various regional galleries. Broadbent has been selling his work to private collectors since his first solo exhibit in 2015, and he continues to participate in solo and dual exhibitions as well as juried shows.

"I’m thrilled to return to my alma mater, as I believe my work of the past two years is some of my best ever," said Broadbent. “The pandemic helped to sharpen my focus and allowed me to find new ways to share my passion.”

"In the rich tradition of Abstract Expressionism, Mr. Broadbent’s muscular paintings evoke the joy of a terrific and truly American idiom,” said Rhys Lovell, curator at the McLean County Arts Center.

To view more of Broadbent’s work, visit his website at broadbentart.com.