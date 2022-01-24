Area High School students named DAR Good Citizens

Five area high school students have been selected as DAR good Citizens by their respective teachers and classmates. They have demonstrated dependability, service leadership and patriotism to an outstanding degree. Those selected as DAR Good Citizens by their respective schools are:

Jaeger William Samuelson, son of Jerry and Shelby Samuelson He attends Alwood High School.

Riley DeMay, daughter of Damien and Melody DeMay. She attends Annawan High School.

Paige Lynette Leander, daughter of Lukus Leander and Breanna Leander. She attends Cambridge High School.

Rose Frances Henderson, daughter of Bryce and Melissa Henderson, she attends Geneseo High School.

Madison Lynn Greenwood, daughter of JR and Michelle Greenwood. She is a student at Orion High School.

In addition to being selected by their peers and teachers, the students may enter a scholarship contest. To participate, a student must submit an application with a list of school and community activities, a grade transcript, two letters of recommendation, and an essay administered under the supervision of a faculty or DAR member. The essay must be completed in one sitting, within a two hour time limit, without assistance or reference materials. A computer may be used, essays should be no more than 550 words. Essays are judged by non-DAR judges.

Winning essays are advanced to district, state and national levels. State winners receive a scholarship in the amount of $250. National Division winners receive $500.

The title for this year's essay was "Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It." And the focus question: "How do the qualities of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership and patriotism) help support our nation?"

The five area DAR Good Citizens will be recognized at the Geneseo Chapter DAR Youth Awards Day. The event is tentatively scheduled for Sunday May 1, 2022 at 1 PM at the Geneseo City Park.