Country Financial supports through Operation Helping Heroes donation

staff writer

Geneseo, IL (January 18, 2022) – COUNTRY Financial Representatives Jolene Efnor & Eric Henderson are pleased to support Geneseo Schools as a 2022 recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. Efnor and Henderson presented $3,000 to Superintendent Dr. Adam Brumbaugh and Geneseo High School Counselor Alexandria Ator during the school district’s Professional Development Day on January 17th, 2022.

“We are so pleased to be able to help take care of those who help care for us and enrich our lives every day within our community – our teachers and schools,” said Efnor. “This donation is a small token of our appreciation that I hope will continue to positively impact our community through helping our teachers inspire and provide assistance to students as they plan for their future.”

“These funds will help the First Generation College 101 participants who are striving to become the first in their families to attend college,” said Ator.

Students participating in the program are planning to make college visits, hear from guest speakers and engage in family activities to build a personal plan for success for their future college enrollment.

COUNTRY Financial has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders and active-duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.