Annawan School Board approves reissuing bonds

Claudia Loucks

At their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Annawan School Board approved a contract to reissue $1,900,000 in Working Cash Fund Bonds, to increase the Working Cash Fund of the District, providing for the levy of a direct annual tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds, and authorizing the sale of the sale bonds to the purchaser.

The money will be paid to the District over a four-year period and Superintendent Matt Nordstrom explained the action is necessary to provide relief for the district Education Fund.

In other business, the board approved a retirement plan for Wendi Johns, Title I teacher, who plans to retire at the end of the 2025-2026 school year; and a retirement plan for Gina Paterson, first grade teacher, who also plans to retire at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.