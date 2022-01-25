Charger boys fall to Rockets

Mindy Carls

Rock Falls defeated Orion 55-41 on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the Rocket gym.

The hosts surged to a 21-11 lead in the first period. A 19-9 advantage in the second quarter gave Rock Falls a 40-20 lead at halftime.

Orion put up 14 points to six for Rock Falls in the third period. The fourth quarter was nearly even, with Rock Falls netting nine and Orion seven.

Chance Stropes of Orion led all scorers with 29 points. Cole Kimball added five; Kane Lieving, three; Ty Comer, two, and Elijah Soukup and Luke Dunlap, one each.

Orion had two triples, one by Lieving and one by Kimball. Rock Falls had six.

The Chargers spun in nine of 14 free throws. Stropes shot 7-for-10, while Soukup and Dunlap hit 1-for-2. Rock Falls was 4-for-9.

Orion had 13 fouls and Rock Falls 11.

In the sophomore game, the Rockets nipped the Chargers 56-55. Four Orion boys scored in double figures, including Maddux Arnold and Duncan Adamson, 15 each; Landon Gekas, 12, and Gus Nedved, 11.

Sherrard overcame Orion 62-34 on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the Tiger gym.

The hosts outscored the Chargers 17-11 in the first period and 14-5 in the second. After intermission, Sherrard put up 31 points to 23 for Orion.

Stropes led all scorers with 19 points, while Xavyor added six; Alex Edwards, four; Cole Kimball and Adamson, three each, and Erdmann and Kameron Weaver, two each.

Orion rifled in two triples, one by Kimball and one by Adamson. Sherrard gunned in 10.

The Chargers popped in nine of 11 free throws. Edwards shot 4-for-4; Weaver, 2-for-2, and Stropes 3-for-5. The Tigers were 2-for-4.

Orion committed 13 fouls and Sherrard 11.

The Chargers won the sophomore game 47-42 in overtime. Nedved and Dunlap each had 11 points and Adamson, 10.xw