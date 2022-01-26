Galva Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting

The Galva Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual meeting Saturday, February 5th at Mary’s Family Dining from 6-8 p.m.

The 2021 Galva Citizen will be honored which is Dave McClintic and the Friends of the Chamber will be honored which are Gary and Shearon Armel.

The evening will begin with a buffet supper, the presentations, annual meeting and naming the new Chamber officers and board for 2022.

The public is invited to attend. Tickets are $20.00 per person and you must either call City Hall at 309-932-2555 or email hanksstacy40@gmail.com by January 31st to make reservations.

If you are interested in joining the Galva Chamber of Commerce, dues are $100 for businesses and $20 for individuals.

The present officers are Stacy Hanks, President; Vice President, Carson Halsall; secretary, Jake Anderson; and treasurer, Adam Jaquet. Board members include Mike Yepsen, Melissa Halsall, Barry Millender, Mike Keup and Brian Anderson.