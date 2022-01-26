Griefshare Seminar at First United Methodist in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

It hurts to lose a loved one.

Kippy Breeden has felt that pain, and she wants to help others who have lost loved ones in death.

Breeden will lead a Christian-based grief seminar, “GriefShare,” from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, at His Place, south campus of First United Methodist, at 224 South State St. The program is open to anyone in the community who is grieving the loss of a loved one. There is no cost and those planning to attend are asked to pre-register by calling 309-944-2793 as soon as possible.

Grief is one of life’s toughest journeys, but God doesn’t want it to cloud anyone’s life forever, Breeden said. “Faith can and will heal, and time helps heal.”

Breeden’s husband, Glenn Nelson, lost his battle with cancer.

Going from being a couple to a single changed many routines, Breeden said.

It wasn’t easy talking to people about your loss if they hadn’t been through it,” she said. “Many situations and feelings that come up are hard to discuss.”

She found support from another widow who invited her to a grief support group she was teaching at Heritage Wesleyan Church in Rock Island.

“It was amazing to talk to others who had lost their spouse, parent or child,” she said.

She said both her faith and her understanding of losing a loved one grew through that class. “The people became friends and we discussed all topics of dealing with the death of loved ones.”

From the support she received, Breeden wants to share that insight with others - on a journey from mourning to joy.