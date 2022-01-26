News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Bureau Co. Genealogical Society to present Writing Family Stories

On January 27th at 7:00 p.m. the Bureau County Genealogical Society will hold a virtual presentation. The public is invited to this free presentation though Zoom. Please send an email to by January 27th to obtain the link to view.

“Getting It Down: Writing Family Stories” will be presented by Claire Gebben. She states, “Have you ever wanted to record the family stories, but don’t know where to start? Have you written down some of your family history, but aren’t sure how to organize it so others can enjoy it too? Have your grandchildren asked you to write down what you remember about your past?” This presentation will guide you step by step through the process of getting those stories written down for posterity.

Claire Gebben is a public speaker on writing about family history and 19th century history. Many of her articles have appeared in genealogical publications. Her memoir “How We Survive Here” (2018), recounting her quest to trace and write about her ancestors, was honored as a finalist in the 2019 Next Generation Indie Book Awards. Her presentation will include a handout.

The Bureau County Genealogical Society is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and the first Saturday of each month from 10:00-3:00. They can be reached at 815-879-3133

Elk's Free Orthopedic Clinic

The Rock Island Elks 980 Lodge in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The clinic is from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM and is by appointment only for low income families and Illinois residents only. To make an appointment call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between the hours of 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.

The Elks will hold the clinic at ORA Orthopedics at the office of Dr. Michael Pyevich. The office is located at 520 Valley View Drive, in Moline. The hours for the clinic are 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

No medical referral is necessary for the clinic but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic.

The Elks Organization has been working with physically challenged children since 1928 and this is one of the 13 clinic locations throughout Illinois. The clinic is an ideal time to have a child reviewed for bone and joint development. If your child has feet pointing out or in who complains of back, knee, leg, ankle pain or has a back curvature can be seen at this clinic. There is no charge for any diagnostic services at this clinic.

Richmond Hill Theatre announces Auditions

Richmond Hill Players will hold auditions for the first three shows of their 2022 season on Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6 from 1-3 pm at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo. Roles are available for up to 7 males and 11 females, ages ranging from 20’s through 50’s.

The plays holding auditions are Drinking Habits by Tom Smith, directed by Mike Skiles, with the show running March 31-April 7; Here Lies Jeremy Troy by Jack Sharkey, directed by Dana Skiles, with the show running in June 2-12; and Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Jennifer Kingry, with the show running July 14-24. For more details, please visit the website at www.rhplayers.com.

Geneseo Library to host two February programs

The Geneseo Library will present two programs during the month of February.

February 02, 2022 - Leslie Goddard presents - "Route 66" at 2 PM

February 09, 2022 - Sarah Alexander presents - "Lewy Dementia and Parkinson's Dementia". at 2 PM

Social distancing and masking will be required.

Prairie Arts Council hosts auditions

The Prairie Arts Council is pleased to announce auditions for their spring production of Delval Divas, written by Barbara Pease Weber.

This delightful comedy will be performed April 29, 30 and May 1. It centers around six highly educated, successful, professional women who share the same address - The Delaware Valley Correctional Facility.

Director, Ellen Marincic, will be casting six women ranging in ages from 30s to 60s. Auditions will be held at the Prairie Arts Center at 24 Park Avenue East in Princeton on Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1:00 PM. No preparation is necessary. Questions? Email Ehmarincic@sbcglobal.net.

Prairie Arts programming is funded in part by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Princeton Closet.