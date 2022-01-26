Orion places fourth at Bob Mitton Invitational

Mindy Carls

Despite having no one in three weight classes, Orion wrestlers placed fourth in the 38th annual Bob Mitton Invitational on Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22, in Orion.

Nine Chargers medaled. Kaleb Sovey (106), Mason Anderson (138), Phillip Dochterman (182) and Seth Gardner (285) all placed fourth. Luke Moen (120), Cole Perkins (126), Caden Wegerer (132) and Maddix Moninski (170) came in fifth, and Keagan Blessman (145), sixth.

Sovey wrestled 106-lb. Angelo Abdallah of Galesburg for third place. Abdallah won with a pin in 1:59.

At 138 lbs., Zeke Arnold of Mercer County decisioned Anderson 9-4 in the third-place bout.

Dochterman battled through the 182-lb. wrestlebacks to the third-place match with Max Ryner of Macomb, only to have Ryner pin him at the last second in the second period.

The 285-lb. third-place bout pitted Gardner against Tyler Kemp of Galesburg. Kemp claimed a 2-0 decision.

Four Chargers won their fifth-place bouts, starting with Moen at 120 lbs. He worked over Jack Mansfield of Macomb in a 12-1 major decision.

Perkins then needed only 53 seconds to pin Jack Adams of Farmington for fifth place at 126.

Wegerer earned fifth place at 132 lbs. with a pin of Tylor Fair of Clinton at 3:10.

Moninski pinned Nick Makwala of Galesburg in 2:28 for fifth place at 170 lbs.

In the fifth-place bout at 145, Blessman wrestled Tyler Shannon of Macomb. The Bomber rolled him at 3:23.

Chargers who did not place were Chance Clem-McKinley (120), Zach Brown (126), Cooper Herd (145), Talen Rodney (152), Nolan Loete (152), Kaden Edmunds (160) and Aiden Fisher (160).

Loete was head-butted in his second match. Although some of his teeth were loosened, he pushed them back in and finished the match.

Brown and Perkins met in wrestlebacks, with Perkins sticking his teammate at 2:30.

Orion had no one at 113, 195 and 220.

Galesburg placed first in with 210.5 points. Rockridge was second, 167.5; Riverdale, third, 154.5; Orion, fourth, 136; Kewanee, fifth, 131; Macomb, sixth, 107.5; Mercer County, seventh, 105.5; Clinton, eighth, 98; Farmington, ninth, 87.5, and United Township, 10th, 85.

Camp Point Central, 11th, 76.5; Sherrard, 12th, 72; Normal University-High, 13th, 86; Illini West, 14th, 43.5; Monmouth-Roseville, 15th, 37; United, 16th, 25, and Amboy, 17th, 11.