Richmond Hill Players Scholarships now available

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Richmond Hill Players have announced two scholarships, which have been named the “John VanDeWoestyne Memorial Scholarships,” available to qualifying seniors. Each is a $500 scholarship, payable at the beginning of the recipient’s first year of post-secondary education.

The late John VanDeWoestyne of Geneseo is fondly referred to as “Mr. Richmond Hill,” who passed away on March 25, 2020, at his home.

To be eligible, applicants must meet the criteria of:

-Must be a graduating senior in the spring of 2022.

-Must be planning post high school education.

-Must have had experience with Richmond Hill Players prior to applying for either of the scholarships.

-There is no requirement of area of study.

-Applications must be received by Richmond Hill Players by Feb. 28, 2022.

-All applications will be reviewed and finalist may be scheduled for an interview. -Applications are available on the Richmond Hill Players website, www.rhplayers.com,