Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 1, 2007

The village of Cambridge is tearing down an older building downtown with regret. The building inspector found a significant amount of structural damage at 128 N prospect Street-just across the parking lot north of Cambridge Jack and Jill and declared the building unsafe.

Karisa Shendelman of Kewanee, Lauren Lyman of Geneseo, and Melissa Bates of Kewanee, all members of the Henry County 4-H Federation presented donations to the Geneseo Chapter of the Henry County Humane Society on Saturday, Jan. 27 as part of their 4-H Federation Service Project. Maya and Blossom are both available at the humane society. The Henry County 4-H Federation is comprised of 4-H members between the ages of 12 and 18 years of age from across Henry County.

More than 900 students, including Laura VanHyfte of Cambridge and Evan Swanson of Lynn Center, earned degrees after the Fall 2006 semester at Western Illinois University, Macomb. VanHyfte received a master of science in elementary education and Swanson earned his bachelor of science degree in law enforcement and justice administration.

The Cambridge Vikings knocked the Annawan Bravves from the ranks of the undeafted in the Lincoln Trail Conference with a heart stopping 64-63 win last Tuesday night.

25 Years Ago

January 30, 1997

Cambridge High School science teacher Larry Stahl and Cambridge Elementary science teacher Mark Bosveld each received a $500 Regional Office of Education Science Literary Grant for 1997. The grants will be used toward recycling and ecology projects at both schools.

Cambridge Social Club, 119 North Prospect Street, will host a Valentine dance for Cambridge children in sixth, seventh and eighth grades on Saturday, February 15 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and cost $3 per person which covers one hot dog or slice of pizza and a can of pop. Music and games will provided and the dance will be adult supervised, though all parents are invited to attend the dance.

Students at Cambridge Elementary School celebrated President Clinton’s inauguration with an inaugural dinner of their own. The menu for the special lunch was selected in November when the grade school held elections to pick the favorite entrée, side dish and dessert. The meal was served on Tuesday, January 21 and consisted of taco casserole, French fries and apple crisp. The students include Zach Boehme, Tyler Horberg, Markus Underwood, Kody Nimrick, Natalie Sheehan, Kournie Janson, Lyndsey Sovey and Mariah VanDeRostyne and Samatha Kotch.

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile stopped at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Cambridge on Wednesday, January 22, some of the donors are Jan VanMelkebeke of Cambridge and Rod Olson of Osco.

50 Years Ago

February 4, 1972

Eileen Heck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Heck, Cambridge, has been selected to receive the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow 1972 award for Cambridge High School. The award

was based on her score in a written test that was given to senior girls Dec. in more than 14,500 high schools throughout the country.

Members of Boy Scout Troops 101 and 135 of Cambridge competed in the Klondike Derby held Jan, 22, at Camp Forest, Hillsdale. The sleds shown above were built by the boys as part of the competition. Other skills tested over the three- mile trail, were fire building, wood chopping, tree identification, ice rescue, first aid and tree height judging. Troop 101 received a third place rating and Troop 135 received a blue ribbon. They include Chuck Lafollette, Brian Boberg, Charlie Garrison, Kevin Johnson, Todd Johnson, Larry Sommers, Kevin Tomlinson, Bill Angus, Darin Johnson, Harvey Johnson, John Argus and Robert Franck.

Mr. and Mrs. Donald G. Johnson and family hosted a sledding party Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23 with 33 persons attending.

John Reppert left Saturday for Madison, S.D. where he is enrolled in the Dakota State College.

100 Years Ago

February 2, 1922

Geo. M. Baugh spent Tuesday in Peoria on business.

Bingle’s Orchestra furnished music for a social dance in Osco on Tuesday evening.

Attorney Erman A, King spent Sunday with his relatives and friends in Davenport.

Josephine Dixon of Galva, spent Tuesday with her relatives and friends in Galva.