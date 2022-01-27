Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

January 31, 2007

John Sloan displays the “Citizen of the Year” plaque he received from the Galva Chamber of Commerce on Saturday night. A longtime Galva resident, Sloan earned his distinction through many years of local volunteerism.

Diana Whitney of the Galva Chamber of Commerce congratulates Mary and Jack Hathaway for being named “Friends of the Chamber” on Saturday night. Warren Schultz shakes hands with Ron Rickenberger of the Galva Chamber of Commerce on Saturday night, moments after Schulz was named “Volunteer of the Year” at the Chamber’s annual dinner awards.

Outgoing Galva Chamber of Commerce President Colleen Lewis was presented a gift from the Chamber Saturday night for her service. Presenting the gift was the Chamber’s Diana Whitney, Diane Nelson is the new Chamber president.

Linda Prosser of Henry County Youth Service Bureau accepts a $250 check from the Galva Lions Club, represented by Lions President Gary Edmonds, in the Lions’ continuing support of the counselling activities of YSB.

25 Years Ago

January 29, 1997

Galva Mayor David Thomson, members of the Galva Chamber of Commerce, several local residents and many young children helped welcome Kids First Early Childhood Development Center to Galva last Thursday evening at the FU White building.

Thanks to the Galva Athletic Booster Club, students/athletes in the school district have available to them one of the best weight lifting facilities in the area.

Carpet Time crew members pull up the original carpet in the sanctuary of St. John’s Catholic Church in Galva after 30 years the church will receive new carpeting in the sanctuary this week.

Paul White and Charles Holmes celebrate January birthdays. They were honored at the January 21 meeting of the Oneida Citizens.

50 Years Ago

February 3, 1972

Eastgate Bowling lanes were filled with high school students on Tuesday as a new high school P.E. program got underway. Students are now learning the proper method of bowling. The board of District 224 recently instituted the program. A golf program is being planned for the spring.

Roy Ball was the only Galva varsity wrestler to place first in the Winola Tournament recently but the Wildcats took third as a team.

Miss Kae E, Stegall has been named Galva High School’s Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for 1972. She was selected on the basis of a test given to senor girls on December 7.

Mr. and Mrs. Carl E. Carlson went to Fort Meyers, Fla with Carlson’s brother and sister-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Ray Carlson of Orion. The Carl Carlsons flew home last week.

100 Years Ago

February 3,1922

Weather conditions in this community during January was unusual, according to a report made today by F U White, special United States weather observer, the mean temperature being four degrees above normal and the precipitation .67 inch below normal.

Despite the two large audiences which greeted “Miss Bob White” home talent production staged the nights of January 24 and 25 in the Galva Opera house, the Y.W. Club for whose benefit the play was given, netted but $92.75. This was due to the heavy costs of staging the elaborate production.

Work will be started in a few days by Carlson & Ericson local decorating firm, in re-decorating the interior of the Fred Hudson barber shop in the Olson building. The brick wall which faces the areaway leading down into the barber shop was repaired Monday and will be repainted. The steps and banisters will also be painted.

Attend O.T.”s Seventh 9 day 9 cent Sale Beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 Ending Feb 11. The greatest money saving bargain event of the season.