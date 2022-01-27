Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Feb. 2, 2007

Rooms consist of little more than drywall or concrete blocks and the building’s a constant hive of activity for masons, carpenters, painters and electricians but Geneseo officials are moving ever closer to their dream of conducting business from a multi-purpose municipal building.

The Women’s Fellowship of First Congregational Church will meet Feb. 7 at the church. Guest speaker, Darlene Holland, will present “Who We Are.”

25 Years Ago

Jan. 31, 1997

Over the past week, four and 3/4 inches of snow fell Friday, and another four inches fell Sunday. This winter, the Geneseo Street Department has used approximately 300 tons of salt.

How many new homes will be built in Geneseo this year? If the city keeps on pace with last year, there will be another 14 homes. Geneseo could one day have a whole new subdivision next door to St. Malachy's Church and the new middle school site.

50 Years Ago

Jan. 27, 1972

Application forms are now available to those local organizations who wish to sponsor an ice cream social next summer. The Community Council is in charge of setting up a schedule of regular weekly ice cream socials which are held in conjunction with the summer band concerts.

James R. Hutchinson, owner of Hutchinson Farm Management agency, was elected president of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.

100 Years Ago

Jan. 27, 1922

The barbers of Geneseo have decided to close their shops on Saturday evenings hereafter at 10:30. The weekday closings will remain as they now are.

Tuesday might have been fire day. Three alarms were sent in before one o’clock. The first was at the residence of Jack Hansen and did considerable damage. The second was at the house of Emil Monthe with little damage. The third was at the residence of Delbert Tomlinson where the roof was badly damaged.