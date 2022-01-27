Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 1, 2007

“A cool thing for a small town kid” described Rhonda Cox’s experience on a zero G flight last summer. Flying through parabolas over the Alabama countryside, the Orion High School math teacher hovered weightlessness for 30 seconds at a time.

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center campus in Huntsville, Ala., employed Cox during the International Space Camp last summer.

Adam Bohland leads the Chargers to second place at the Litchfield tournament.

Checking out the site for a greenhouse north of the ag annex at Orion High School are Don Achelpohl, superintendent; Randy DeBaillie and Mike Roegiers, Orion FF Alumni; Jay Solomonson, ag teacher; Brian Nightingale, Orion Ag Alumni; and Jim Ziegenhorn, school board member. Other members of Orion Ag Alumni and the school board attended the facilities committee meeting on Saturday morning, Jan 27.

25 Years Ago

February 6, 1997

Stephanie Sottos of Orion will present a violin recital in Wallenburg Hall at Augustana College in Rock Island on Friday, February 4 beginning at 8 p.m. Ms. Sottos, who is a senior majoring in music education, will graduate from Augustana in May.

Three Orion High School students have been named Students of the Month at the United Township Area Career Center, East moline. They are Steve Burleson, Matt Schneider and Dawn Miller.

In recognition of his 299 game bowled in the Mamas and Papas League last November, Harold “Marty” Martens of Orion receives an American Bowling Congress ring from Sheldon Larson at The Meadows on Sunday, February 2 Mr. Larson also gave him the alleged ashes of the one pin that didn’t fall.

Orion’s Chargers were on Friday, January 31 as the varsity boys upset Olympic Conference leader Farmington by one point in overtime. The final score was 61 to 60.

50 Years Ago

February 3, 1972

Jennifer Cooper, infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Cooper celebrated her first birthday last Sunday. A dinner was served with relatives present from Andover, Coal Valley and Orion.

2,residence on their farm north of Orion, which was vacated by the Ralph Killion family.

G. A. Gustafson real estate broker reports the sale of the Carl L. Larson residence in Andover to Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Rannow formerly of Orion.

Rev. and Mrs. Myrvin Holmberg of Polo, spent last Thursday night in the home of Mrs. Wallace Lawson.

100 Years Ago

February 2, 1922

The Henry County Girls and boys Gulf Club will start this year on March 1. Will Johnson, George Hutchinson and H.M. Sheesley, the committee in charge of club work, are making inquiry of several commission firms for calves.

Again, Henry Ford shows his great interest in the American Farmer by reducing the price of his tractor to a little more than a good team of horses, which will eliminate on any farm. The new price is reduced from $625 to the new price of $395 F.O.B. Detroit.

The Misses Esther and Mabel Samuelson returned Monday evening from a ten-day visit with relatives and friends in Chicago. They report a most enjoyable time.

A trip in any direction from Orion in an automobile will reveal about the best winter roads we have had in some years. The present season is remarkable for the absence of snow as compared with many former years.