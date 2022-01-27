Who sold property in Henry County last week?

Susan DeVilder

Steven and Cindy Hancock to Brittany Bulman, 331 Valley Dr., Geneseo, $180,000

Jordan Doubek to William Brunson and Coutney Welgat, 229 S. Park St., Kewanee, $99,000

Sheryl Schmooke (Estate of Roma Looper) to Vikki West, Lot Number Eighteen in Block Number Seven, Ryan Gardens Addition, a Subdivision in Section 10, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian in Colona Township, Henry County, Illinois, $128,000

Virginia Bryant to Donald and Kathy Boggs, 619 2nd St., Colona, $60,000

Ivontan Reed to Blake and Autymn Lyon, Lot 18 of Level Acres, Extension No. 1, a Subdivision of the part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12 and a part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 13 all in Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; situated in Henry County, Illinois, $123,000

Keegan Banister to Adam and Heidi Fleming, 509 N. State St., Geneseo, $145,000

Tito Martinez and Rosa A. Meza to Yatzareth Mildret Ibarra Delgado and Angel Ibarra, 412 W. 5th St., Kewanee, $68,000

Beverly Lindberg to Thomas Wright, 1494 W. 1800th Ave., Coal Valley, $375,000

James and Darlene Smith, Timothy Smith, David Smith, Rebekah Smith f/k/a Rebekah Boyer to Felix Torres Ortiz, 706 N. Burr St., Kewanee, $40,000

Redeem, LLC to David Oleson, 1301 Cahn St., Hooppole, $24,000

Matthew DeSplnter to Michael and Tammy Schaver, 25 Lori Lane Ct., Geneseo, $184,000

Cynthia Simons and Douglas Fouser to Tamara Weir, 305 Hillside Dr., Kewanee, $115,000

Beth Carton to J.F. Edwards Construction Co., part of Lot 8 of the Subdivision of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 3 East of the 5th Principal Meridian , City of Geneseo, Henry County, $125,000

Paul Manthe to Brad Maertens, Jennifer Maertens, Todd Maertens, 1701 N. Main St., Kewanee, $173,000

Deborah Kelly to Derrick Brunkow, Lot 8 in Bergstrom & Bell’s Addition to the Village of Woodhull, also a part of Lot 7 in said addition. Lot 20 in Railroad Grounds First Addition to the Village of Woodhull, County of Henry, State of Illinois, $85,000

Nicholas Eagles to MSO Property Management LLC, Lot 6 in Block 15 of Gould’s Addition to the Village of Cambridge excepting therefrom the East 100 feet: situated in the County of Henry, $25,000

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Miguel Bretado, 633 Manchester Dr., Kewanee, $10,000

Maylouise Tannahill to Elizabeth Benham, 538 Schroeder Rd., Coal Valley, $153,000

Joshua and Robin Blunt to Larry Johnson, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 12 in Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $240,000

Jodell Akers to Jacob Pauley and Caitlin Akers, 203 Vail St., Geneseo, $150,000