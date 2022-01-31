Geneseo High School All-State Musicians named

Claudia Loucks

Twenty-one student musicians have auditioned and qualified for the ILMEA (Illinois Music Education Association) All-State Music Ensembles (Band, Choir, Orchestra). The accomplishment is the highest honor a high school musician in the State of Illinois can achieve.

The students attended their music experience Jan. 26-29 in Peoria.

They are:

-Brynley Castro – senior – Band Euphonium.

-Megan Daniels – senior – Band Alto Sax.

-Taylor Davis – junior – Band Bb Clarinet.

-Jack DeBord – senior – Band Flute.

-Olivia Diericks – junior – Band Trumpet.

-Connor Ellis – senior – Band Percussion.

-Eliza Farley – senior – Honors Chorus – Alto II.

-Isabella Haney – sophomore – Band BB Clarinet.

-Rose Henderson – senior – Honors Chorus – Soprano II.

-Madison Holevoet – senior – Orchestra French Horn.

-Addison Jorgensen – junior – Band Tenor Sax.

-Colin McConville – senior – All-State Chorus Bass I.

-Joe Mroz – junior – All-State Chorus Bass II.

-Keira Schehl – senior – Honors Chorus Soprano I.

-John Snyder – junior – All-State Chorus Bass I.

-Allison States – junior – Band Contra-bass Clar.

-Emma Stone – junior – Band Tuba.

-Zander Ulam – senior – Band Percussion.

-Taylor VanDeVoorde – senior – Band Bb Clarinet.

-Will Verplaetse – senior – Band French Horn.

-Jonathan Widger – senior – Honors Chorus Bass II.

In the fall of 2021, over 10,000 students form elementary, junior high and high schools around Illinois participated in a virtual audition process and of those auditions, more than

7,000 students were selected to participate in district festivals celebrating student musicians in bands, orchestras, choruses and jazz ensembles.

Students in grades 10-12 who participated in the ILMEA District Festivals are also eligible to be selected into ILMEA’s All-State Student Programs. This year, 1500 students were selected to participate in the Illinois Music Education Association’s 2022 All-State Student Programs in Peoria.

In addition to the performing ensembles, this group also includes students who applied for and were accepted into the Future Music Educators Seminar for those students interested in pursuing careers as professional music educators, and students who entered the IlMEA Composition Contest and were selected to participate in the Composition Track.

Students in the performing ensembles represent the best student musicians in Illinois and came together to present a series of All-State Concerts.

Each of the ensembles was led by distinguished conductor and educators form across the country.

The All-State Student Programs run concurrently with the Illinois Music Education Conference, the premier professional development opportunity for music educator sin Illinois. This event brings over 12,000 students, educators, parents and music education industry vendors to the Peoria Civic Center to celebrate and promote music education in Illinois.