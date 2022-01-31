Have a Heart for the Homeless luncheon is Feb 12

Claudia Loucks

Nine years ago Barb Montgomery, Cambridge, founded the “Have a Heart for the Homeless” luncheon to raise funds for area homeless shelters.

The luncheon is now an outreach of Christian Care of Rock Island and Humility Homes and Services, Inc., of Davenport, and Barb Montgomery and her husband, Tom Montgomery, continue to help with the event.

This year’s luncheon is at noon on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Bally’s Casino & Hotel, 777 Bally Blvd., Rock Island. All proceeds will benefit the two QC shelters, Humility Homes and Services, Inc., and Christian Care, which house not only women and children, but also homeless veterans.

Featured speaker this year is Haley DeGreve, founder of The Gray Matter Collective. To register for the luncheon, visit www.christiancareqc.org or contact Cindi at 309-786-5734.

Raffle tickets are being sold for numerous prizes and anyone not able to attend the luncheon can purchase a raffle ticket online.

Donations are appreciated and checks should be made payable to Christian Care and mailed to 2209 3rd Ave., P.O. Box 4176. Rock Island, IL 61204-4176.

Barb Montgomery created the luncheon nine years ago, shortly after her retirement from teaching at United Township High School.

It was in her last year of teaching when she had a homeless student in her class…”I found out that she and her mother could not get into any shelter. They had to stay in a shelter in Clinton, Iowa, and that disturbed me greatly.”

Much of that disturbance was the result of a difficult time in her own life, when Montgomery’s father returned home from serving in the military.

“I loved my father dearly,” she said. “He served 30 years in the United States Air Force, but there was no counseling after World War II. My father was older and he was 39 when I was born.”

She said her heart “went out to my student and I just had to do something, and I thought, ‘I’m retired, I can do what I want’.”…she launched the annual “Have a Heart for the Homeless” luncheon.

Tom Montgomery’s father served with the U.S. Navy in World War II and Montgomery was in the U.S. Army after being commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the ROTC program at the University of Illinois.

“There are approximately 77 homeless veterans living in the QC right now between the two shelters,” Montgomery said.

The Quad City Haven of Hope women’s and children’s shelter became part of Christian Care in November of last year. The shelter, now known as Christian Care Martha’s House, will continue under the direction of Franklin Roe Jr. and its board of directors.