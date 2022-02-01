Applications now available for American Rescue Plan County Community Grant Program

staff writer

The County is excited to announce that the application period for the American Rescue Plan Community Grants Program is now open. The application period will be from February 1, 2022 through April 1, 2022. Late submittals will not be accepted after April 1, 2022. The grant opportunity is project based, meaning that an organization must have all bids or cost of goods provided during the application process. Application forms can be found at www.henrycty.com .

The following are currently the minimum requirements for a project submittal:

1. The project must be in response or directly related to the COVID pandemic.

2. The project must meet the requirements of the American Rescue Plan Act

3. Projects must have all appropriate documentation and/or written estimates or quotations for all described projects.

4. The applicant must have current articles of incorporation or certification on file with the State of Illinois.

5. If you are a 501c3 designated organization, the organization must be in good standing with the State and Federal IRS.

6. The applicant’s organization must have a valid constitution and/or bylaws that are available for public view, on request.

7. The applicant must possess a valid Illinois sales tax exemption certificate, if applicable.

8. For projects involving the procurement of physical equipment or improvements to any structure, a valid certificate of insurance must be available, upon request.

9. If all supporting documents are included, projects may be retroactive.

10. Applicant must be based and operational in Henry County.

11. Additional resources for identifying qualifying projects can be found at https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/SLFRPFAQ.pdf

All projects submitted will be vetted through the ADHOC American Rescue Plan committee and must meet the COVID criteria to be considered a viable project. Finalists will be selected for interviews and funding announced on May 15, 2022.

Should you have any questions, please reach out to County Administrator Erin Knackstedt at 309-937-3402 or eknackstedt@henrycty.com.