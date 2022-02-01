Architectural photographer exhibits at Smith Studio

Through the months of February and March, the Smith Studio and Gallery is sponsoring an exhibition of the photographs of Chicago artist Lucy Kennedy. With a photography career that has involved a lot of travel, Ms. Kennedy has never had a shortage of interesting things that caught her attention. She looks for pattern, patina, shadows, random and organic shapes, and architectural details. She is especially attracted to landscapes where she focuses on the abstract shapes that appear. Lucy is also drawn to architectural details where the patina of history is apparent.

Beginning in late 2020, Lucy Kennedy began a series of images of water – the movement of light, shadow and organic shapes. She has focused her camera on the reflections of sky, clouds and buildings on the Chicago River. With the development of this “Riverwalk” series Lucy has pushed into the sphere of art fairs, and showing her work to a wider audience. It is these unique water images that Ms. Kennedy will have on exhibit in Geneseo until the end of March.

The Smith Studio and Gallery is located in downtown Geneseo, IL. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10:00-5:00, closed on Sunday and Monday.