Geneseo Chamber launches mural project

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce is kicking off a multi-year community art project that will include two murals in 2022, three in 2023, and three additional more in 2024.

Katie Kutsunis is chairing the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce Mural Committee and she explained the nationwide famous mural painters, Wall-Dogs, have committed to paint two murals in Geneseo this summer…”The Geneseo Mural project will paint new murals on blank walls to create a tourist attraction which will add to the beauty of Geneseo and create an increased tourism draw in our community.”

A fundraising goal has been set to raise a total of $30,000 for the murals. Murals are priced based on size. There are various fundraising tiers and opportunities and more information is available by contacting the Chamber at 309-944-2686 or by emailing Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber, at zsullivan@geneseo.org.

She said there already are two “ghost” murals in Geneseo, one on the side of the building where Burke Cleaners was located before the fire and the other mural on the south side of Urban Farmhouse.

“These existing ‘ghost’ murals are not going away, rather they will complement our new project,” Kutsunis said. “The ‘ghost’ murals show us what a long-lasting impact murals have on beautifying our community, creating a great backdrop for pictures and generating repeat visitors to our town.”

She added, “One of the really cool things that happens with Wall-Dogs is they have a ‘Projection Night,’ where the community gathers and the artist projects the image onto the building the night before the painting commences, the artist works to outline the design and then community members can even enlist and help ‘paint by numbers’ over the weekend.”

Plans are for the Geneseo Mural Project installation to be during Geneseo’s Music Festival Friday, June 17, to Sunday, June 19. The “Projection Night” is tentatively planned for Thursday, June 16, with all residents welcome to attend, at which time the specific mural designs will be unveiled.

Initial locations for the first phase of murals will be on the north side of 112 North State St. (Musical Memories), and the south side of 134 South State St., (Geneseo Home Furnishings).

The Geneseo murals will not promote any currently existing specific business or enterprise, Kutsunis said, but added that they will instead be based upon an overall theme of Past, Present and Future.

The individual designs will be decided by a committee of members of the Geneseo business and artistic community as well as creative Geneseo residents.