Missing cat found, is now previous owners neighbor

Claudia Loucks

Editor's Note: This story was picked up by the Associated Press and published globally

After missing for three years, Noodles has been found and now lives near his previous owner.

Ann Kandis, who lives in rural Geneseo, had pretty much given up hope of ever finding her cat, Noodles, who went missing in November of 2018, when he jumped into the trunk of Kandis’ father’s car, who was at the farm in rural Geneseo.

It was Christmas Eve of 2021 when Kandis was searching for a name on social media that led to her finding Noodles.

Kandis said her father was at the farm doing some work and was getting ready to leave when Noodles jumped into his trunk.

Her father did not know Noodles had hitched a ride in his trunk, but when he was driving down the road, he head a noise, stopped, opened the trunk and the cat jumped out, Kandis shared.

“That’s how our cat went missing,” she said.

After months of extensive searching on social media, reporting his chip number to the microchip company and conducting in-person searches along the highway in rural Henry County, the family thought Noodles was not going to be found.

“We have other cats, but Noodles is special,” Kandis said, explaining that her son is an avid fisherman…”He was fishing on the Hennepin Canal when he found a cat we named Cat Fish. “I just knew there had to be more cats down there and sure enough, we found two more kittens from that family, Noodles and Finn. All three came to live on our farm.”

Kandis said the family became attached to the cats. They named the cats and provide them with veterinary care.

“They have heated spots in the barn and we were sad when Noodles went missing because he is full of personality, like jumping on the backs of our horses and donkey,” she said.

“On Christmas Eve last year, I was looking on Facebook and the post I saw was from November, 2018, from a woman who shared a photo of Noodles sitting on her horse,” Kandis said. “The post read that the cat showed up on their farm just weeks after he went missing.”

“When I saw him, I thought that’s got to be our cat,” she said. “I sent a message to the woman to let her know I thought that picture was of my cat.”

The Kandis family visited the neighbor’s farm right after Christmas and the missing cat immediately came up to them, and Kandis said, “They told us this cat does not like cars and does not like strangers and yet, he immediately came right up to us. I knew it was Noodles.”

The cat had been a resident at the Kandis farm for one year when he chose to take a “trunk ride.”

Kandis works full time as an emergency room physician for Genesis Medical Center and said just knowing Noodles is in a good place is a comfort to her.

“We all are relieved to know that Noodles, who has been renamed Max by his current family, has been found and is comfortable at his new home,” she said.

“It’s been three years that he has been gone,” she said. “If we bring him back, he might run off….He is living with very nice people and they take good care of him.”

Kandis does use her “visitation rights,” and often takes treats for him when she visits Noodles…"They live less than five miles from our house and he is the only barn cat there.”

“He also has new horse friends who allow him to sit on them whenever he chooses,” Kandis said.

“I think he is pretty happy now, living in their barn,” she added. “Even though he isn’t living with us, he is our neighbor.”