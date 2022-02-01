News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Galva schedules Pre-K signup

A sign up for the 2022-23 Galva Pre-K program will be held February 7th through 11th at Galva Elementary School between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Children must be at least 3 years old by September 1st 2022.

Because of limited enrollment, each child will be screened in March to determine who will be eligible to attend. Current Pre-K student returning to Pre-K for next year will be automatically registered for he 2022-23 school year.

Parents may pick up paperwork in the Elementary foyer and return it there after completion. For more information, please call 309-932-2420.

Griefshare at Cornerstone in Sheffield

Cornerstone Community Wellness in Sheffield is offering another session of GriefShare for those looking for help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. A new session begins February 3rd, but you may join anytime. 13-week session held on Thursdays 6-8 pm.

Open to all. Cost is $15 for materials. RSVP if possible to epratt@ccwell.org or call 815-454-8020. For more information visit www.ccwell.org or www.griefshare.org. Located at 302 N. Mason St., Sheffield IL. Enter through South doors.

Bishop Hill Heritage Annual Meeting

On Saturday February 5, the BHHA will be having its 2022 annual meeting at the Steeple Building Museum, located at 103 North Bishop Hill Street, Bishop Hill IL. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and is open to Bishop Hill Heritage Association members only. Some of the items that will be covered at the annual meeting are the election of board members and officers, a review of 2021, and a preview of 2022 events. It is both an in-person and a Zoom meeting. Email bhha@mymctc.net or call 309 927-3899 to obtain the Zoom link. Masks are required if you attend the meeting in-person. Light refreshments will be served.