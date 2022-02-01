Swaddling Clothes Room opens at Concordia Lutheran in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

Volunteers at Concordia Lutheran Church in Geneseo are stepping up to fill what they believe is a need in the local area.

Swaddling Clothes recently opened in the church building at 316 South Oakwood Ave. in Geneseo, and provide, at no cost, items associated with pregnancy and motherhood.

According to Kathy Kramer, a member of Concordia, items available include maternity clothes, baby clothes up to size 5T, diapers, formula, bottles and other baby equipment.

“We have some Pack ‘n Plays and one baby crib,” Kramer said.

The Swaddling Clothes room is open from 4 to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month and from 9 a.m. to noon on the fourth Saturday of each month.

A sign will be displayed in the front yard of the church when the Swaddling Room is open and visitors are asked to enter through the main doors.

The idea to open the Swaddling Clothes at the Geneseo church came from Jamie Kotovsky, a member of Concordia, who shared this statement when addressing the need for a Swaddling Clothes room “Not every family can afford simple necessities to care for their young children.”

Kramer said Kotovsky was involved in a Swaddling Clothes room at the church she previously attended in another town.

“The Food Pantry and Good Will cannot offer items such as Pack ‘n Plays or cribs,” Kramer said.

She explained that some of the items available are new and some are “gently used."

Anyone interested in making a monetary donation or donating “gently used” items is asked to take it to the church or call the church at 309-944-3993.

“We are told to help our neighbors and this is one way we can do that,” Kramer said. “We are here to show God’s love to those in need.”