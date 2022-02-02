Henry County Republicans host Meet and Greet - Petition signing events

staff writer

Henry County Republicans will host three events for voters to meet candidates for the June election during the petition signing process.

•Have you met the candidates for State Senator and State Representative?

•Have you signed a petition for a county board candidate?

•Or a candidate for sheriff, treasurer, regional school superintendent or resident judge ?

Here is you chance. Stop by one of the events.

Cambridge - 47th Senate/93rd House - Neil Anderson, Mark Luft and Travis Weaver for those in Hanna, Edford, Osco, Munson, Cornwall, Annawan, Andover, Cambridge, Burns, Kewanee, Wethersfield, Galva, Weller and Clover townships. Saturday February 5 at Cambridge Community & Youth Center from 9 - 11 am.

Geneseo - 37th Senate/73rd House - Win Stoller and Ryan Spain for voters in Geneseo, Atkinson, Alba, Yorktown, Loraine and Phenix townships. Monday, February 7 at Geneseo Brewing Company from 5 - 7 pm.

Orion - 36th Senate/71st House - Mike Thoms, Glen Evans, Dan Swanson and Matthew Ruestert for those in Colona, Western, Lynn and Oxford townships. Tuesday, February 8 at the O Kitchen & Tap from 5 - 7 pm.

We will have petitions for Congressional candidates and many state wide candidates as well. Please stop by and bring a friend.