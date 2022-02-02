Seats available for Broadway show in Chicago

Mindy Carls

Orion Music Boosters still has 24 tickets available for its chartered bus trip to see a hit Broadway show in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The group already has sold 30 tickets, including 10 for Orion students. Area residents and their friends, family and co-workers are welcome to purchase the remaining tickets.

The musical is “Come From Away,” which tells the story of Gander, a small Canadian town which took in 7,000 travelers and air crew whose planes were diverted there from American airports on Sept. 11.

Ticket prices include the musical ticket, transportation on a Tri-State Travel Coach bus, and a $20 donation to music boosters.

Participants will pay for their own lunches at Oakbrook Center and suppers at Water Tower Place.

On the day of the trip, the bus will leave Orion Middle School at 8:30 a.m. The show is at 2 p.m. at the Cadillac Palace Theater. After supper, the bus will leave Chicago and arrive about 9:30 p.m. at OMS.

This is the first time Orion Music Boosters is raising funds with a chartered bus trip to see a hit Broadway show in Chicago. To purchase tickets through Tri-State Travel, visit https://tri.ps/PuHPE. The link goes directly to the Orion “Come From Away” trip page.

Orion Music Boosters will abide by any and all of Tri-State Travel’s and Broadway in Chicago’s mask mandates and/or COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements. More information can be found by clicking on the ticket link.

For more information, contact Autumn Manning at autumnmanning@hotmail.com or (309) 738-6515.