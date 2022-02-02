Who bought or sold property in Henry County this week?

Susan DeVilder
Real estate transfers from the Sandusky County Auditor's office.

Martin DeDecker (Estate of Eugene DeDecker) to Jacob Poulos, 305 E. Williams St., 303 E. Williams St., Atkinson, $127,000

Gregory Fargher and Kathy Fargher to Yarger Machinery Sales, Inc., All that portion of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 5 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois laying South and East of the right of way of the Chicago Burlington and Quincy Railroad Company, Kewanee, $787,000

Mark Deblieck and Tara Bittner n/k/a Tara Deblieck to Mary Marquez, 711 Rockwell St., Kewanee, $45,000

Corey and Jennifer Gradert to Morgan Anderson, 813 4th St., Colona, $100,000

Sue Gayer to David and Kimberly Mueting, Lot 36 of Greenwood Subdivision, Unit 1, a subdivision of the Village of Colona, situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois, $10,000

John Hamilton and Kathy Hamilton n/k/a Kathy Nurick to Madelyn and Patrick Damron, 314 West Mill St., Kewanee, $60,000

Thomas Millsaps to LNBGR, Inc., 518 Pine St., Kewanee, $48,500

Scott Resseguie to Steffanie Cromien and Elizabeth Pierson, Swank St., Galva, $4,000

Wayne Glisan to Dunn Property Management LLC, 118 N. Exchange St., Galva, $25,000

Community State Bank to Aum Shanti Tribhuvan LLC, 301 Commercial St., Galva, $400,000

Bollinger Rentals LLC to Nicholas and Brittany Ouart, 828 E. 7th St., Kewanee, $78,000

Robert Hartman and Bruce Hartman to Adrianna Nussear, 302 S. State St., Annawan, $58,000

William and Joy Stalzer to Julie VanDran, 206 N. East St., Kewanee, $17,000

Dzelil Osmani to Raful Solano Ocampo and Oscar Zagel Castandeda, 710 N. Main St., Kewanee, $25,000

Shawn Minnaert and Christina Minnaert to Jennifer Higgins, 629 S. Spring St., Geneseo, $83,500

Jackie and Carol Downs to James and Tina McCarty, 122 Division St., Colona, $72,000

Debra Charlton to Conrad Farms LLC, the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 4 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $600,000