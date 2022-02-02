Who bought or sold property in Henry County this week?

Susan DeVilder

Martin DeDecker (Estate of Eugene DeDecker) to Jacob Poulos, 305 E. Williams St., 303 E. Williams St., Atkinson, $127,000

Gregory Fargher and Kathy Fargher to Yarger Machinery Sales, Inc., All that portion of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 5 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois laying South and East of the right of way of the Chicago Burlington and Quincy Railroad Company, Kewanee, $787,000

Mark Deblieck and Tara Bittner n/k/a Tara Deblieck to Mary Marquez, 711 Rockwell St., Kewanee, $45,000

Corey and Jennifer Gradert to Morgan Anderson, 813 4th St., Colona, $100,000

Sue Gayer to David and Kimberly Mueting, Lot 36 of Greenwood Subdivision, Unit 1, a subdivision of the Village of Colona, situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois, $10,000

John Hamilton and Kathy Hamilton n/k/a Kathy Nurick to Madelyn and Patrick Damron, 314 West Mill St., Kewanee, $60,000

Thomas Millsaps to LNBGR, Inc., 518 Pine St., Kewanee, $48,500

Scott Resseguie to Steffanie Cromien and Elizabeth Pierson, Swank St., Galva, $4,000

Wayne Glisan to Dunn Property Management LLC, 118 N. Exchange St., Galva, $25,000

Community State Bank to Aum Shanti Tribhuvan LLC, 301 Commercial St., Galva, $400,000

Bollinger Rentals LLC to Nicholas and Brittany Ouart, 828 E. 7th St., Kewanee, $78,000

Robert Hartman and Bruce Hartman to Adrianna Nussear, 302 S. State St., Annawan, $58,000

William and Joy Stalzer to Julie VanDran, 206 N. East St., Kewanee, $17,000

Dzelil Osmani to Raful Solano Ocampo and Oscar Zagel Castandeda, 710 N. Main St., Kewanee, $25,000

Shawn Minnaert and Christina Minnaert to Jennifer Higgins, 629 S. Spring St., Geneseo, $83,500

Jackie and Carol Downs to James and Tina McCarty, 122 Division St., Colona, $72,000

Debra Charlton to Conrad Farms LLC, the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 4 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $600,000